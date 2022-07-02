Ludhiana man stabs 11-year-old to death over minor argument

An eleven-year old boy was stabbed to death by his neighbor following a minor argument in Durga Colony of Dhandari Kalan area of Ludhiana late on Thursday.

Police said that the 23-year-old accused, who stabbed the boy with a knife, was nabbed by some locals on the spot and handed over to the police. The boy was rushed to nearby Fortis Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

According to the police, the victim, identified as Gunjan (11), was selling boiled eggs on a cart near his house when he had a minor argument with the suspect, Akshay Kumar (23) who also lived on the same street.

Gunjan’s parents Ram Lakhan and Meera Devi run a grocery store while their children run a stall where they sell eggs. Gunjab was the youngest among four siblings.

In her complaint to police, Meera Devi said that Gunjan was at the eggs stall when she heard noises and rushed out. On stepping outside, she was shocked to see Gunjan lying on the road, with blood oozing out from a wound on his neck.

“The locals had nabbed a man who they claimed had stabbed Gunjan. He was holding a blood soaked knife in his hand,” said Devi.

Sub-inspector Kuldeep Singh, SHO of Focal Point police station said that the accused lived near the child’s house but was not friends with teh child.

According to the SHO, Gunjan had allegedly hurled an abused at Akshay when he was passing by his stall. This triggered an argument between the two. “During the argument, Akshay took out a knife and stabbed Gunjan in his neck. He says that his intention was not to kill the child, but he was left bleeding profusely. The child died by the time he was taken to hospital,” said the SHO,a dding that Akshay was a factory worker.

The SHO added that Akshay has been arrested and a case under section 302 (murder) of IPC has been registered against him on the statement of Meera Devi.