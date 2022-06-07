Ludhiana: Man stabbed 15 times with kitchen knife; wife, son held for murder

The Ludhiana police on Monday arrested a woman and her son, for the murder of a man by stabbing him with a kitchen knife.

The arrested duo had initially tried to cover up the death of the victim — who was the woman’s husband — as an accident. However, an autopsy conducted on the body revealed multiple injury marks nailing the duo.

Police said one Kulwinder Singh (49), a resident of Makkar Colony, Ludhiana, had died at a private hospital late on Sunday. Kulwinder’s wife and son had rushed him to the hospital after allegedly attacking him with a knife.

In her statement to the police, however, Kulwinder’s wife, Satnam Kaur, had stated that her husband was an alcoholic and had injured himself after having ‘collapsed’ in a ‘drunken state’.

“An autopsy, later, revealed that the deceased had sustained at least fifteen stab injuries on his body. So we grilled Satnam and her son Karan (20), who then confessed to having attacked him with a knife for demanding money to buy liquor,” said Inspector Pawan Kumar, SHO, Sahnewal police station.

Initially police had filed inquest proceedings under section 174 of CrPC assuming it to be a case of natural death on the statement of the wife. However on Monday, an FIR was registered for murder against the wife and son on the statement of Dyal Singh, brother of the deceased.

On Sunday, when Kulwinder asked for money from his wife for purchasing liquor, the woman refused. Following this, Kulwinder started beating her. Annoyed by her husband’s behaviour, the woman along with her son stabbed the victim multiple times with a kitchen knife.