Ludhiana: Man booked for ‘murdering tenant woman’ after she ‘refused physical relationship’

A man allegedly murdered his tenant for not “refusing to enter a physical relationship” with him, Wednesday. Police said that the woman’s body was recovered from railway tracks, allegedly dumped by the man to make it look like suicide. The body has been sent for autopsy and a murder case was registered against the landlord, said police.

Police lodged the murder case against the accused identified as Jagjit Singh alias Jagga of Pawa village, on the statement of Rupesh Kumar Yadav, husband of the victim Munni Devi, 28. The woman had come to Ludhiana from Bihar on February 4.

Rupesh told police that his wife along with his two children came from Bihar. Since then, the landlord was keeping an eye on her, he said.

Rupesh added that on February 5, the accused called his wife to his home asking for help in changing the gas cylinder. After sometime his wife returned home and told him that the landlord forced her to establish physical relation with him.

Rupesh Kumar alleged that when he objected to it the accused started threatening him. After some time his wife went missing. He went to police statio to lodge a complaint. Meanwhile, he came to know that the body of his wife was found lying on the railway track. He suspected that the accused had dumped the body of his wife after murdering her.

Meanwhile | Ludhiana launches special drive to shift stray cattle on roads to gaushalas

Sub-Inspector Harmeet Singh, who is investigating the case, said that as the body was found on the railway track the Railway police have recovered the body. The police sent the body to the civil hospital for the postmortem.

An FIR under the sections 302 and 201 of IPC was registered at Sahnewal police station.