scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 10, 2023
Advertisement

Ludhiana: Man booked for ‘murdering tenant woman’ after she ‘refused physical relationship’

Sub-Inspector Harmeet Singh, who is investigating the case, said that as the body was found on the railway track the Railway police have recovered the body.

Police lodged the murder case against the accused identified as Jagjit Singh alias Jagga of Pawa village, on the statement of Rupesh Kumar Yadav, husband of the victim Munni Devi (Representational)
Listen to this article
Ludhiana: Man booked for ‘murdering tenant woman’ after she ‘refused physical relationship’
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

A man allegedly murdered his tenant for not “refusing to enter a physical relationship” with him, Wednesday. Police said that the woman’s body was recovered from railway tracks, allegedly dumped by the man to make it look like suicide. The body has been sent for autopsy and a murder case was registered against the landlord, said police.

Police lodged the murder case against the accused identified as Jagjit Singh alias Jagga of Pawa village, on the statement of Rupesh Kumar Yadav, husband of the victim Munni Devi, 28. The woman had come to Ludhiana from Bihar on February 4.

Rupesh told police that his wife along with his two children came from Bihar. Since then, the landlord was keeping an eye on her, he said.

Rupesh added that on February 5, the accused called his wife to his home asking for help in changing the gas cylinder. After sometime his wife returned home and told him that the landlord forced her to establish physical relation with him.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
This Kerala district admin’s resolve paved way for a pilgrimage’s progress
This Kerala district admin’s resolve paved way for a pilgrimage’s progress
Delhi Confidential: A big spread at Hooda’s special lunch
Delhi Confidential: A big spread at Hooda’s special lunch
Adani’s high leverage has come under lens, but other Indian firms not far...
Adani’s high leverage has come under lens, but other Indian firms not far...
Man held for mowing down journalist made similar attempt on an activist t...
Man held for mowing down journalist made similar attempt on an activist t...

Rupesh Kumar alleged that when he objected to it the accused started threatening him. After some time his wife went missing. He went to police statio to lodge a complaint. Meanwhile, he came to know that the body of his wife was found lying on the railway track. He suspected that the accused had dumped the body of his wife after murdering her.

Meanwhile |Ludhiana launches special drive to shift stray cattle on roads to gaushalas

Sub-Inspector Harmeet Singh, who is investigating the case, said that as the body was found on the railway track the Railway police have recovered the body. The police sent the body to the civil hospital for the postmortem.

More from Chandigarh

An FIR under the sections 302 and 201 of IPC was registered at Sahnewal police station.

First published on: 10-02-2023 at 09:43 IST
Next Story

‘Anil Kapoor held my hand, told me it’s OK’: Woman reveals how the actor comforted her on a turbulent flight

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 10: Latest News
Advertisement
close