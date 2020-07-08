Ludhiana: Man, elderly mother die by suicide; 15 from his in-laws’ family booked

After the suicide by hanging came to light, SAD and BSP leaders protested and demanded a case against the Congress MLA. (Representational Image) After the suicide by hanging came to light, SAD and BSP leaders protested and demanded a case against the Congress MLA. (Representational Image)

A 35-year-old man and his elderly mother allegedly hanged themselves at their home in Satguru Nagar in Daba area of Ludhiana on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. On Tuesday, police registered an FIR against 15 people from the man’s in-laws’ family, after a suicide note found in the room.

Police said that in the four-page note, the man alleged that he and his old mother were “harassed and humiliated” by his in-laws’ family in June when he had gone to attend the cremation of his wife in Panchkula. Police said that the man had named his father-in-law, mother-in-law, six brothers-in-law and their wives in the note, on the basis of which an FIR was registered for abetment to suicide.

The deceased were identified as Manish Verma (35) and his mother Krishna Devi (65).

Ludhiana City Additional DCP-2 Jaskiranjit Singh Teja said the man’s wife had died in June at her parents’ home, following which he and his mother had gone to attend her last rites on June 19.

“According to the note found in the room, his wife hadn’t been keeping well and was under treatment for several health issues. She had gone to her parents’ place where she died.

The note says that when the man and his mother went to Panchkula to attend his wife’s cremation, they were allegedly harassed and thrashed by his in-laws who blamed him for not giving her proper treatment,” said the ADCP.

