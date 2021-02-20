Ludhiana man dies of suspected drug overdose in hotel room, NRI arrested

Sub-Inspector Harjit Singh, SHO division number 1 police station said that Kumar had returned from Italy on February 4 and met Rahul in a hotel room on February 5 too. (Representational Image)

Following the suspected drug overdose death of a man in a hotel room of Ludhiana Thursday, the police have booked and arrested an NRI from Italy.

Rahul Jain (51), a hosiery trader from Kitchlu Nagar of Ludhiana, was found dead in a room of Hotel Nanda at Badhaur House of Ludhiana Thursday. His wife, Jyoti Jain, told police in her statement that Rahul had left home Tuesday late saying that he was going to visit Mata Chintpurni shrine in Himachal Pradesh with his friends.

However, on Thursday she was informed that her husband was found dead in the hotel room. She alleged that her husband died due to the negligence of the person who was accompanying him and left from there next morning after his condition had deteriorated.

Police said that during investigation it was found that Jain along with one Sandeep Kumar, had consumed drugs in the room. A syringe was also found from the spot.

Kumar and Jain had checked into the room together Tuesday late. After consuming drugs, Sandeep Kumar paid the hotel rent and checked out Wednesday morning. He allegedly told hotel staff that they ‘should not go inside the hotel room and disturb’ Jain as he was asleep.

However, Jain died inside the room after an alleged overdose.

“In his statement, Kumar is claiming that when he left the hotel room Wednesday, Jain was asleep and his health was fine. He is claiming that he did not give overdose to Jain. We have found a syringe from the room and also there was a needle mark on Jain’s body,” said SHO, adding that role of a third man who too was apparently present in the room, is also being probed.

FIR was registered under the Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of IPC at division number 1 police station.