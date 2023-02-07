Ludhiana: Man dies of alleged drug overdose, FIR registered

A 27-year old man was found dead in the washroom of a fuel filling station at village Gill of Ludhiana, Sunday. Police said that it was suspected that he died of drug overdose and a syringe was recovered from the spot.

The deceased was identified as Jasmeet Singh, 27, of Bhai Himmat Singh Nagar of Ludhiana. He used to help his father Amarjeet Singh in their transport business.

Inspector Gurpreet Singh, SHO Sadar police station, said that the body of the man was found in the washroom of fuel station at Gill village.

SHO added that the police found an empty syringe near the body. “He requested the employees at station to let him use the washroom and they allowed. He probably injected himself with some drug inside,” said the SHO.

The fuel station employees said that when the man did not come out of the washroom, they knocked the door. After persistent knocking when they did not get any response they broke open the door. They found him lying dead on the floor.

Police lodged an FIR against unidentified accused for selling drugs to the victim on the statement of his father Amarjeet Singh.

Amarjeet Singh in his complaint stated that his son was consuming drugs for a couple of years. He used to get the drugs from some suppliers of Shimlapuri.

Advertisement

The Inspector said that a case under section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of IPC has been lodged against unidentified accused.