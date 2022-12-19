Ludhiana: Angry locals nab two snatchers, torch their bike before calling police

Angry over rampant snatchings in the area, residents of Sundar Nagar in Ludhiana nabbed two miscreants when they were trying to escape after snatching a mobile phone from a man, Sunday. Locals also set afire the motorbike of the miscreants. They handed both miscreants to police after thrashing them.

The Daresi Police took the charred bike in their custody. According to the police, the miscreants had stolen the vehicle to execute snatchings.

According to the locals, a labourer was walking on the road while talking to someone on the phone, when the miscreants turned up there and snatched mobile phone from his hand. After the labourer raised an alarm, the locals started chasing them. Another local intercepted their way with his car following which the accused fell on the road. The locals nabbed and thrashed them.

The locals also set their bike on fire.

Locals said that despite snatching incidents happening in the area every other day, police has failed to arrest the miscreants. The snatchers had robbed a labour of his phone on Friday also, alleged locals.

Sub-Inspector Kuldeep Singh, SHO, Daresi police station said that the police were questioning the accused and trying to arrest suspects in other cases also. He added that an FIR against both nabbed by locals, was registered under the section 379-B of IPC. “Both have received minor injuries after being thrashed by locals. We are trying to identify the persons who had set the bike on fire,” said SHO.