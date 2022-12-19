scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 19, 2022

Ludhiana: Angry locals nab two snatchers, torch their bike before calling police

According to the locals, a labourer was walking on the road while talking to someone on the phone, when the miscreants turned up there and snatched mobile phone from his hand.

The Daresi Police took the charred bike in their custody. (File/Representational)

Angry over rampant snatchings in the area, residents of Sundar Nagar in Ludhiana nabbed two miscreants when they were trying to escape after snatching a mobile phone from a man, Sunday. Locals also set afire the motorbike of the miscreants. They handed both miscreants to police after thrashing them.

The Daresi Police took the charred bike in their custody. According to the police, the miscreants had stolen the vehicle to execute snatchings.

Read now |Ludhiana’s Buddha Nullah cleaning: Old Jamalpur STP to remain shut for four days

According to the locals, a labourer was walking on the road while talking to someone on the phone, when the miscreants turned up there and snatched mobile phone from his hand. After the labourer raised an alarm, the locals started chasing them. Another local intercepted their way with his car following which the accused fell on the road. The locals nabbed and thrashed them.

The locals also set their bike on fire.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking: The messy economy of Messi’s ArgentinaPremium
ExplainSpeaking: The messy economy of Messi’s Argentina
Delhi Confidential: As Tripura BJP looks to rein in rebellion, trust issu...Premium
Delhi Confidential: As Tripura BJP looks to rein in rebellion, trust issu...
Indians, Greeks to trace common roots in Himachal ‘village of Alexander’s...Premium
Indians, Greeks to trace common roots in Himachal ‘village of Alexander’s...
Election Commission: 54.32 cr Aadhaar collected, none linked with Voter I...Premium
Election Commission: 54.32 cr Aadhaar collected, none linked with Voter I...

Locals said that despite snatching incidents happening in the area every other day, police has failed to arrest the miscreants. The snatchers had robbed a labour of his phone on Friday also, alleged locals.

More from Chandigarh

Sub-Inspector Kuldeep Singh, SHO, Daresi police station said that the police were questioning the accused and trying to arrest suspects in other cases also. He added that an FIR against both nabbed by locals, was registered under the section 379-B of IPC. “Both have received minor injuries after being thrashed by locals. We are trying to identify the persons who had set the bike on fire,” said SHO.

First published on: 19-12-2022 at 10:01:00 am
Next Story

From Musk’s Twitter to Zuckerberg’s Meta, how bad decisions have made 2022 tech’s annus horribilis

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 19: Latest News
Advertisement
close