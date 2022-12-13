scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022

Ludhiana: Posing as Lawrence Bishnoi gang member, ex-employee makes extortion call to employer, held

The Ludhiana police on Monday arrested a man and his accomplice for allegedly making an extortion call to his ex-employer while posing as a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Police said that the man made a threat call to his ex-employer and demanded Rs 30 lakh from him.

The arrested duo was identified as Jatinder Kumar alias Rohit of Salem Tabri, Ludhiana and Harmel Singh of Jalandhar.

Police said Jatinder used to work for one Vishant Jain of New Surya Vihar. DCP (investigation) Varinder Singh Brar said that Jatinder used to previously work in Jain’s office but two years ago had quit his job. However, his financial condition had deteriorated since. This prompted Jatinder to hatch a conspiracy to extort money from Jain, and he roped in his aide Harmel Singh in the planning.

“They were aware of extortion calls being made by miscreants to people. They copied the same template and decided to threaten Jain in the name of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi for extortion. Harmel Singh used his own mobile phone to make the call,” said the DCP.

DCP Varinder added that the accused threatened Jain by stating that he was the right hand of Bishnoi. “The accused threatened to harm Jain’s family members if he did not cough up the money,” he added.

As per details, Harmel was already facing trial in cases of snatching, theft, drug peddling and liquor smuggling.

An FIR under the sections 384 (extortion), 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC was registered at division number 4 police station.

First published on: 13-12-2022 at 07:46:47 am
