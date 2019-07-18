Ludhiana land scam: File goes missing from Local Bodies Dept HQ

Punjab Local Bodies Minister Brahm Mohindra has ordered an inquiry into disappearance of a file pertaining to a luxury apartments project, Grand Manor Homes, in Ludhiana. In February, the issue of granting of change in land use (CLU) allegedly in violation of rules to the multi-crore project had rocked the state Vidhan Sabha.

The then Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu had ordered a probe by Municipal Corporation DSP B S Sekhon, who had indicated role of Food and Civil Supplies Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu in the case.

The missing file was in Chandigarh headquarters of Local Bodies Department. The project work was stopped two weeks after the issue was raised in Vidhan Sabha. Ashu had denied all the allegations and stated that he was not involved in any wrong doing. He had cast aspersions on the inquiry officer. Officials of the Local Bodies Department said that Sidhu, on the day of relinquishing charge after change in his portfolio had returned a number of files in his possession to the department. But the file pertaining to Grand Manor Homes has not been traced. “We do not know where it is,” said an official.

Ashu told The Indian Express, “I am aware that the file is missing. The work at the project has been stopped. It has been sealed ever since. The party had CLU for three khasra numbers. Somehow one of the khasra number, which was not in the serial number, did not have the CLU. But later the owner got the CLU for all the khasra numbers. But still his project is sealed. I have nothing to do with the project. But Sidhu had his own battery of officers, who he used for taking on people like me.”

Ashu and Sidhu were known to be thick till a year ago. Later, differences cropped up between the duo when Ashu opposed One Time Settlement Policy for regularisation of encroachments in the state being formulated by Sidhu. “We buried the hatchet also. But this issue cropped up. An inquiry was done by a DSP who was not even the authorised authority to do so. The information was leaked and the issue was raised in the Vidhan Sabha,” Ashu said, adding that he was willing to face any inquiry panel. Sidhu was not available for comment.