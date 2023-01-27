scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 27, 2023
Advertisement

Days after 8 labourers suffered burns, FIR filed against unit owner

According to police, the owner had not adopted safety measures for the factory workers.

The labourers in their statement also mentioned that the factory owner and supervisor had forced them to work without safety gears.
Listen to this article
Days after 8 labourers suffered burns, FIR filed against unit owner
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Days after eight labourers suffered burns after molten iron fell on them at KK Alloys unit in Bilga village, Ludhiana police lodged an FIR against the owner on Thursday. According to police, the owner Mahesh Gupta of Civil Lines had not adopted safety measures for the factory workers.

The FIR was lodged following the statement of ASI Pavittar Singh. In the FIR the ASI stated that during investigation they found that the factory owner and the supervisor of the factory had not adopted safety measures. Moreover, the labourers were not provided any safety gears following which eight labourers had suffered injuries.

The ASI added that the labourers in their statement also mentioned that the factory owner and supervisor had forced them to work without safety gears.

More from Chandigarh

A case under Section 336 (Act endangering life or personal safety of others) of IPC has been lodged against the owner at Sahnewal police station.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘How do you make a still photograph speak?’: BV Doshi
‘How do you make a still photograph speak?’: BV Doshi
Replacing addresses with three words… the world of What3words
Replacing addresses with three words… the world of What3words
Delhi Confidential: Pro-public on Republic Day
Delhi Confidential: Pro-public on Republic Day
Meet the woman who found name missing from voter list in UP — and took th...
Meet the woman who found name missing from voter list in UP — and took th...

First published on: 27-01-2023 at 20:12 IST
Next Story

Brian Lara to work with West Indies as performance mentor

🇮🇳 Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 27: Latest News
Advertisement
close