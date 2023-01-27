Days after 8 labourers suffered burns, FIR filed against unit owner

Days after eight labourers suffered burns after molten iron fell on them at KK Alloys unit in Bilga village, Ludhiana police lodged an FIR against the owner on Thursday. According to police, the owner Mahesh Gupta of Civil Lines had not adopted safety measures for the factory workers.

The FIR was lodged following the statement of ASI Pavittar Singh. In the FIR the ASI stated that during investigation they found that the factory owner and the supervisor of the factory had not adopted safety measures. Moreover, the labourers were not provided any safety gears following which eight labourers had suffered injuries.

The ASI added that the labourers in their statement also mentioned that the factory owner and supervisor had forced them to work without safety gears.

A case under Section 336 (Act endangering life or personal safety of others) of IPC has been lodged against the owner at Sahnewal police station.