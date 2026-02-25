Ludhiana: Kashmiri students allege lack of food for Iftar at CT University; V-C resigns

The Chancellor cum Chairman of the CT University, Charanjit Singh Channi, on Tuesday confirmed the Vice-Chancellor’s resignation following misbehaviour allegations by a group of Kashmiri students over requests for ‘sehri’ and ‘iftar’ arrangements on Monday.

Channi said the private university has also initiated an internal probe into the matter while the situation is being monitored by local authorities.

The students in the campus claimed that they requested for ‘sehri’ and ‘iftar’ arrangements to be made in the university mess amid the ongoing month of Ramzan. However, they alleged that V-C Nitin Tandon “abused them and passed derogatory comments” and threatened to cancel their admissions.

Channi told The Indian Express, “The V-C was asked to resign and he has done so. Rest all is a matter of enquiry. There was a heated argument between students and the V-C over food following which the students had locked the mess… The students have ended the protest after his resignation.”

Iltija Mufti, daughter of former Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, tagged the Punjab CM and posted on X: “Dear Bhagwant Mann ji, do you endorse the Vice-Chancellor of CT University Punjab abusing and bullying Kashmiri Muslim students only because they requested food for Iftari and Sehri since it’s Ramzan? Shocked that assaulting Kashmiris has been normalised even in a state like Punjab. We request strict action against the Vice-Chancellor…”

Mufti also shared a video where the students are being allegedly asked by the V-C to “vacate the campus” and “cancel their admissions”.

Dear @BhagwantMann ji do you endorse the Vice Chancellor of CT University Punjab abusing & bullying Kashmiri Muslim students only because they requested food for Iftari & Sehri since it’s Ramzan? Shocked that assaulting Kashmiris has been normalised even in a state like Punjab.… https://t.co/CfmMSSs7Uh — Iltija Mufti (@IltijaMufti_) February 24, 2026

However, the university chairman said: “Only a part of the video has come out as of now in which the V-C is heard saying things to the students but we have got to know that students had also locked the mess to which he had reacted. We have accepted V-C’s resignation to ensure peace on the campus. Students have given in writing that they were satisfied with his resignation. Rest all is a matter of enquiry.”

Owais, a PhD Pharma student from Anantnag said, “We used to get iftar earlier. But this year we didn’t get anything to eat for iftar. We asked the university administration that we need food to open our fast. But after five days… there was no action. So in protest we locked the mess where we used to have iftar, not the common mess where other students eat.”

Davinder Singh, dean of students welfare, “We are providing them adequate food but they want some additions. They also wanted fruits and dates. We will provide those items as well.”

Jagraon sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Upinderjit Kaur Brar said, “The primary demand of students was the V-C’s resignation which has been fulfilled. I have called for an enquiry report from the university administration to know what all led to this incident.”

Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain said in an official statement that the district administration, in coordination with Ludhiana Rural senior superintendent of police and community leaders, amicably resolved the issue at CT University.

Jain said the students called off their agitation after the district administration ordered a thorough inquiry into the matter.

– With PTI inputs