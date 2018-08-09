Ludhiana: Jilted lover kills 11-year-old brother of woman; demands ransom after killing

Few days back, the woman publicly humiliated him for lying to her, after which the accused decided to take revenge. He then kidnapped her brother and killed him. On July 27, Lallu’s father had filed a missing report, but the boy could not be traced. (Representational Image) Few days back, the woman publicly humiliated him for lying to her, after which the accused decided to take revenge. He then kidnapped her brother and killed him. On July 27, Lallu’s father had filed a missing report, but the boy could not be traced. (Representational Image)

After being rejected by a woman, a man allegedly killed her 11-year-old brother by pushing him into a river. The woman (20) dumped him after she got to know that he was married and had been lying to her.

The accused, Azlam Alam (30), resident of Industrial Area in Ludhiana, kidnapped the deceased, Lallu, on July 27 and took him to banks of Sutlej river near Phillaur. He then allegedly pushed him into river and he drowned.

Eight days after the alleged murder, Alam sent a text message to the father of the deceased demanding a ransom of Rs 2 lakh. Additional DCP-1 Gurpreet Singh said that boy’s body is yet to be recovered from the river, and divers are trying to fish it out. He added that the accused developed a relation witht the woman on the pretext that he was unmarried, but in reality, he was married and had two children.

Few days back, the woman publicly humiliated him for lying to her, after which the accused decided to take revenge. He then kidnapped her brother and killed him. On July 27, Lallu’s father had filed a missing report, but the boy could not be traced.

“After killing the boy, the accused sent an SMS to the father demanding Rs 2 lakh ransom on August 4. A police team was formed which nabbed the accused from Delhi,” said the ADCP. The accused has been booked for murder in an FIR registered at division number 2 police station.

