Follow Us:
Thursday, August 09, 2018
Five competitors, one clear winner! The best smartphone you can buy under Rs 25,000 Sponsored

Five competitors, one clear winner! The best smartphone you can buy under Rs 25,000
  • Ludhiana: Jilted lover kills 11-year-old brother of woman; demands ransom after killing

Ludhiana: Jilted lover kills 11-year-old brother of woman; demands ransom after killing

“After killing the boy, the accused sent an SMS to the father demanding Rs 2 lakh ransom on August 4. A police team was formed which nabbed the accused from Delhi,” said the ADCP. The accused has been booked for murder in an FIR registered at division number 2 police station.

By: Express News Service | Ludhiana | Published: August 9, 2018 6:20:28 am
Vadodara: Man kills brother following argument over bike parking Few days back, the woman publicly humiliated him for lying to her, after which the accused decided to take revenge. He then kidnapped her brother and killed him. On July 27, Lallu’s father had filed a missing report, but the boy could not be traced.  (Representational Image)
Related News

After being rejected by a woman, a man allegedly killed her 11-year-old brother by pushing him into a river. The woman (20) dumped him after she got to know that he was married and had been lying to her.

The accused, Azlam Alam (30), resident of Industrial Area in Ludhiana, kidnapped the deceased, Lallu, on July 27 and took him to banks of Sutlej river near Phillaur. He then allegedly pushed him into river and he drowned.

Eight days after the alleged murder, Alam sent a text message to the father of the deceased demanding a ransom of Rs 2 lakh.  Additional DCP-1 Gurpreet Singh said that boy’s body is yet to be recovered from the river, and divers are trying to fish it out. He added that the accused developed a relation witht the woman on the pretext that he was unmarried, but in reality, he was married and had two children.

Few days back, the woman publicly humiliated him for lying to her, after which the accused decided to take revenge. He then kidnapped her brother and killed him. On July 27, Lallu’s father had filed a missing report, but the boy could not be traced.

“After killing the boy, the accused sent an SMS to the father demanding Rs 2 lakh ransom on August 4. A police team was formed which nabbed the accused from Delhi,” said the ADCP. The accused has been booked for murder in an FIR registered at division number 2 police station.

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Microsoft Surface: The premium laptop
Watch Now
Microsoft Surface: The premium laptop
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement