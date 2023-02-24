Ludhiana jewellery theft: Employee who returns from Nepal to take back stolen ornaments held

The Punjab Police have arrested an employee of a jewellery shop on Rani Jhansi Road, Ludhiana, who allegedly stole gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 75 lakh from the store on the night of February 15 and then fled to Nepal, officials said.

The police have recovered more than 1 kg gold and silver from the accused identified as Deepak Bansal of Haibowal, Ludhiana.

According to the police, Deepak Bansal left the bag containing the jewellery with a friend in Ludhiana and asked him to sell it. “He told his friend to keep the amount after selling the ornaments and send him the remaining money in Nepal. However, his friend refused to help him, and he had to return to Ludhiana Thursday to take the bag and was thus arrested,” said an officer.

The police said that Deepak who worked as an accountant with PC Jeweller used to bet on cricket matches and wanted to settle in Nepal after the robbery. “He had access to keys of the strong room and plotted a conspiracy to make some easy money,” said the officer.

Ludhiana Police Commissioner Mandeep Singh Sidhu told reporters that on February 15, Bansal and other staff members had locked the store around 8 pm after work, but Bansal returned to the store an hour later and told the security guard that he had forgotten his belongings.

“He opened the safe and took out the jewellery. After the theft, Bansal hid the bag with ornaments at the house of one of his friends in Mohalla Bhagat Singh Nagar at Dhandra road and fled to Nepal via Uttar Pradesh. He tried to convince some of his friends to sell the stolen ornaments and send the money to him. He also offered them a commission. But none of his friends obliged. The accused then returned to Ludhiana to take back the stolen items and sell them on his own,” said Sidhu.

During a press conference, Sidhu said that 91 pieces of ornaments, including 5 gold diamond necklaces, 4 silver diamond necklaces, 5 gold necklaces, 56 gold bangles, 2 pairs of gold earrings, 9 gold chains, and 10 gold threads were recovered from him.

The police at the division number 8 station have registered a First Information Report (FIR) under sections 408 and 381 of the Indian Police Code (IPC) on February 16 after the incident was reported by the store owners.