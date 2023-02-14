Ludhiana jail warder booked for supplying drugs to inmates

Police booked a jail warder in Ludhiana Central Jail for allegedly supplying drugs to inmates. He has been booked along with two other inmates for allegedly possessing two mobile phones, 19 gm narcotic powder, 52 gm tobacco and 1 gram heroin.

The accused were identified as Puneet Kumar, Jatin Monga and jail warder Harpal Singh. Assistant superintendent of jail Harminder Singh, in his complaint, said that they conducted a special checking in the jail and recovered the goods from inmates Puneet Kumar and Jatin Monga. The accused told jail staff that they used to get these banned products with the help of jail warder.

ASI Rajinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under Sections 42, 45, 52 A(1), Sections 20, 21, 61 and 85 of NDPS Act has been lodged against the accused at division number 7 police station.

In a similar case, on February 10, the jail staff had recovered four mobile phones and 25 sachets of tobacco from four inmates – Gagan Vij, Amandeep Singh. Paramvir Singh and Rustom. The inmates told jail staff that they used to get the mobile phones and other contrabands through warder Deepak Kumar who was also booked.