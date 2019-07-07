Ludhiana jail clash: Inmates clash over chapattis, 4 injured

A clash, allegedly over who will first get chapattis, broke out between Ludhiana central jail inmates leaving four of them injured, the incident coming days after prisoners clashed with police withing the prison premises in which one inmate was killed in police firing.

The latest clash broke out Friday night when dinner was being served.

Jail superintendent Shamsher Singh Boparai said the scuffle started over who will first get rotis. “It started with verbal abuse and soon turned into physical clash as inmates used utensils to attack each other,” he said adding four inmates sustained injuries.

The inmates – Ravi Kumar alias Kartoos, Karan Kumar, Sandeep Singh alias Boxer and Kulwinder Singh alias Kinda – were taken to Civil Hospital for treatment and are now back in jail, the superintendent said.

Ravi Kumar is an undertrial in an attempt to murder case while Karan Kumar is facing trial in a murder case. Kulwinder is an undertrial in a drug peddling case and Sandeep is booked in an attempt to murder case.

Boparai said that an application has been sent to Division No. 7 police station to register an FIR in the matter.

Following the June 27 clash in which one inmate was killed, at least 12 hardcore gangsters have been shifted from Ludhiana central jail to other jails. Eight more are expected to be shifted.