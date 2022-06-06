Ludhiana jail clash: 17 inmates including Youth Cong leader booked; 28 mobile phones recovered

Three days after two groups of inmates clashed in Ludhiana central jail, the Ludhiana police registered an FIR against 17 inmates, including Youth Congress leader Shubham Arora alias Mota who is lodged in Ludhiana jail in an attempt to murder case.

In a clash on June 2 that reportedly started from the de-addiction ward inside the jail, Arora was injured after being allegedly attacked with an ice-prick and other sharp-edged weapons by the rival group. He was taken to Civil Hospital for medical check-up and suffered at least eight injuries.

The FIR was registered against 17 inmates from both groups on the complaint of Harminder Singh, assistant jail superintendent, under sections 160 (committing affray), 186 (voluntarily obstructing public servant in discharge of public duty), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt with dangerous weapons), 148 (rioting) and 149 (unlawful assembly) of IPC and 52-A of the Prisons Act at division number 7 police station.

The FIR was registered against Shubham Arora alias Mota, Jagjit Singh, Anu Kumar, Naveen Negi, Akashdeep Singh, Balwinder Singh, Gurdeep Singh, Sukhjit Singh, Jaunti, Rohan Kumar, Gurpreet Singh, Sahil Kanda, Gursewak Singh, Karanvir Walia, Sukhdev Singh, Paras Kumar and Mohammad Nadeem.

28 mobile phones recovered

Meanwhile, the jail staff of Ludhiana central jail has claimed recovery of 28 mobile phones from inmates during checking on June 2.

In the first case, a total of 13 mobile phones were recovered on checking from 17 inmates who have been booked for the alleged clash. According to the FIR, nine phones were found from inmates and four were found abandoned in their barracks. In another FIR registered for recovery of phones, 15 phones have been recovered from Ludhiana jail separately of which seven were found from inmates and eight were found abandoned.

An FIR was registered against three inmates — Gurwinder Singh, Ravi Kumar and Jaunti — under Section 52-A (1) of the Prisons Act.

Punjab jails will be ‘mobile phone-free’ soon: Minister

Punjab Jails Minister Harjot Singh Bains who came on a surprise visit to Ludhiana jail Sunday that prisons of Punjab will be ‘mobile phone free’ in the coming six-eight months.

He said that Punjab will be the first state in the country where the jails will be ‘mobile phone free’. “Previous governments did not make any effort to reform the jails of Punjab. Gangsters always had a free run in jails of Punjab. But under the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government, jails won’t be allowed to become safe homes for gangsters. We are in the process of installing jammers in each jail and CCTV cameras with advanced technology are also being installed,” Bains said.

He said that mobile phones reach inmates when “they are thrown inside jail from outside” but now “strict legal action will also be taken against those persons in whose names the SIM cards will be found functional in the phones recovered from jails”. He said that “recovery of 1,000 phones from jails in the past 2.5 months since the AAP government took charge, was a record” and the process was also on to recruit 1,000 jail wardens to fix the problem of staff shortage in jails.