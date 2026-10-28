Firing outside gurdwara in Ludhiana’s Jagraon, masked man leaves threat letter

The unidentified masked man fired at least two shots at Gurdwara Sri Gopalsar Sahib in Gagra village near Jagraon in Ludhiana and a threat letter targeting the shrine’s chief sewadar Baba Amarjit Singh, Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargajj and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Gurinder Singh rumi, police Tuesday said.

No one was injured in the incident which occurred late on Monday. Ludhiana rural SSP Ankur Gupta said an FIR under Secfion 109 (attempt to murder) has been registered at Jagraon Sadar police station.

“The accused was captured in a CCTV footage. He will be arrested soon. Prima facie, it appears the motive was to create fear,” Gupta said.