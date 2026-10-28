Firing outside gurdwara in Ludhiana’s Jagraon, masked man leaves threat letter

The unidentified masked man fired at least two shots at Gurdwara Sri Gopalsar Sahib in Gagra village near Jagraon in Ludhiana and a threat letter targeting the shrine’s chief sewadar Baba Amarjit Singh, Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargajj and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Gurinder Singh rumi, police Tuesday said.
No one was injured in the incident which occurred late on Monday. Ludhiana rural SSP Ankur Gupta said an FIR under Secfion 109 (attempt to murder) has been registered at Jagraon Sadar police station.
“The accused was captured in a CCTV footage. He will be arrested soon. Prima facie, it appears the motive was to create fear,” Gupta said.
According to the police, the accused, dressed in black, approached the gurdwara on foot around midnight. He hung a black envelope at the main gate before firing two shots towards a wall of the shrine before fleeing. He remained at the spot for nearly a minute.
The CCTV footage also showed another man waiting with a motorbike some distance from the gurdwara, Gupta said, adding that the police were trying to trace the vehicle and identify both men.
The letter reportedly carried life threats against Baba Amarjit Singh and Rumi, besides derogatory remarks against Giani Gargajj, the Jathedar of Sri Akal Takht Sahib.
Its contents suggested that the alleged trigger was Baba Amarjit Singh’s decision to honour Akali and BJP leaders with siropas (robes of honour).
Carrying the slogan “Akali Dal-BJP Murdabad”,the letter accused the chief sewadar of supporting the two parties. It also referred to an earlier firing incident at Rumi’s residence during the Zila Parishad elections and issued a fresh threat against him, warning that his days were numbered.
Meanwhile, SAD spokesperson Arshdeep Singh Kler condemned the firing and accused the ruling Aam Aadmi Party government of presiding over a “total collapse of law and order” in Punjab.