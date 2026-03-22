Ludhiana: 2 migrant workers die in separate accidents

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Police on Sunday said two migrant workers died in separate accidents in Ludhiana’s industrial units — in Budhewal’s Jamalpur area and Moti Nagar area — in the past 48 hours.
Sachin Gautam (26) died after allegedly falling into an iron furnace at Vitthal Aggarwal Steels, in Ludhiana’s Buddhewal on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.
Police said an FIR was registered against Ashish Aggarwal — the owner of the steel unit — on the complaint of the deceased’s mother, Prabhawati Devi.
However, an activist working for the migrants, Raj Singh Rajput, alleged that police’s response was delayed and the deceased’s family was made to wait for hours outside the Ramgarh police post to get the FIR registered.
“Even after the FIR registration, they are yet to arrest the accused factory owner. If no arrest is made by Monday, we will block the GT road in protest.” He also said it was painful that even the deceased’s remains were not found for the last rites and that the workers were working without any safety gear in the unit.
The SHO (Jamalpur police station, Inspector Dalbir Singh, said that FIR was registered as soon as the kin recorded their statement. “We have confiscated the CCTV footage of the incident and a probe has been initiated. We will arrest the accused soon.”
Meanwhile, in another incident, a worker died after LPG cylinder blast led to fire in a knitwear factory in Moti Nagar area on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.
Police identified the deceased as Ram Lavesh alias Naresh (52).
The investigating officer, ASI Sukhjinder Singh, said they received information about the fire at Surya Knitwears at around 2.30 am.
“Prima facie, there were multiple blasts after the LPG cylinder exploded. The deceased was working here for years and lived inside the premises as caretaker. By the time rescue teams reached, he was charred to death,” said the ASI.
The worker was a native of Uttar Pradesh and his family’s arrival was awaited to record their statement, said the ASI.
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