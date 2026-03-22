Ludhiana: 2 migrant workers die in separate accidents

The SHO said that FIR was registered as soon as the kin recorded their statement. (File Photo)

Police on Sunday said two migrant workers died in separate accidents in Ludhiana’s industrial units — in Budhewal’s Jamalpur area and Moti Nagar area — in the past 48 hours.

Sachin Gautam (26) died after allegedly falling into an iron furnace at Vitthal Aggarwal Steels, in Ludhiana’s Buddhewal on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

Police said an FIR was registered against Ashish Aggarwal — the owner of the steel unit — on the complaint of the deceased’s mother, Prabhawati Devi.

However, an activist working for the migrants, Raj Singh Rajput, alleged that police’s response was delayed and the deceased’s family was made to wait for hours outside the Ramgarh police post to get the FIR registered.