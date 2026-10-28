Firing at another Ludhiana gurdwara, second attack in over 24 hours

Two masked assailants allegedly entered a gurdwara at the Rajoana Kalan village in Punjab’s Ludhiana and opened fire in the early hours of Wednesday, marking the second such attack towards a Sikh shrine in the district in just over 24 hours.

Karan Singh Sandhu, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Dakha), said the two unidentified masked men entered Gurdwara Sri Manji Sahib in Rajoana Kalan around 3.15 am. “They fired one round towards the sewadar’s room. The gurdwara is located on the outskirts of the village. We are registering an FIR at the Sudhar police station,” said the DSP.

DSP Sandhu said CCTV captured the attackers and they will be apprehended soon.