Firing at another Ludhiana gurdwara, second attack in over 24 hours

Divya Goyal is a Principal Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Ludhiana (Punjab). She is w... Read More
Two masked assailants allegedly entered a gurdwara at the Rajoana Kalan village in Punjab’s Ludhiana and opened fire in the early hours of Wednesday, marking the second such attack towards a Sikh shrine in the district in just over 24 hours.
Karan Singh Sandhu, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Dakha), said the two unidentified masked men entered Gurdwara Sri Manji Sahib in Rajoana Kalan around 3.15 am. “They fired one round towards the sewadar’s room. The gurdwara is located on the outskirts of the village. We are registering an FIR at the Sudhar police station,” said the DSP.
DSP Sandhu said CCTV captured the attackers and they will be apprehended soon.
Meanwhile, head sewadar Baldev Singh told the police that he was in the bathroom when he heard the gunshots. He came out only when he was sure that the two attackers had left and informed the police.
Earlier, on Monday night, a masked assailant fired at least two shots at Gurdwara Sri Gopalsar Sahib in the Gagra village of Jagraon. He allegedly left a threat letter targeting the shrine’s chief sewadar Baba Amarjit Singh, Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargajj and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Gurinder Singh Rumi.
Ankur Gupta, Senior Superintendent of Police, Ludhiana Rural, said the police are investigating both incidents from all angles.
In the Jagraon firing, the police registered an FIR under attempt to murder charges at the Sadar police station. According to the police, the accused, dressed in black, approached the gurdwara on foot around midnight. He allegedly hung a black envelope at the main gate before firing two shots towards a wall of the shrine before fleeing.
The CCTV footage also showed another man waiting with a motorbike some distance from the gurdwara. The assailant allegedly left a letter reportedly carrying life threats against Baba Amarjit Singh and Rumi, besides derogatory remarks against Giani Gargajj, the Jathedar of Akal Takht.
Its contents suggested that the alleged trigger was Baba Amarjit Singh’s decision to honour Akali and BJP leaders with siropas (robes of honour). It carried the slogan ‘Akali Dal-BJP Murdabad ‘ and accused the chief sewadar of supporting the two parties.
It also referred to an earlier firing incident at Rumi’s residence during the zila parishad elections and issued a fresh threat, warning that his days were numbered.