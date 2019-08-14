Ludhiana: Gurdwara head assaulted

FOUR UNIDENTIFIED miscreants allegedly attacked the head of a gurdwara in Chakar village of Ludhiana district recently. Daleep Singh (65), the victim, in his statement to police said he was thrashed with baseball bats and the accused also allegedly threatened to kill him.

Advertising

The assault took place last Friday. Daleep Singh has since undergone surgery on both legs at Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH). His statement was recorded Monday after he was declared medically fit to do so and an FIR for attempt to murder was registered at Hathur police station.

Daleep Singh told police that he was going to the gurdwara as usual on his bicycle around 5 am when four persons on two motorbikes intercepted him and attacked him with baseball bats. He alleged they hit him on both legs and before leaving threatened to kill him.

ASI Manohar Lal from Hathur police station said CCTV cameras installed near the spot are being checked. The accused are still absconding.