Ludhiana girl to play in Junior NBA Global Championship

Ludhiana girl Manmeet Kaur, 13, will be one of the 20 basketball players competing in the Second Junior NBA Global Championship to be held in Orlando, Florida, USA from August 6 to August 11. The Ludhiana youngster will be part of the 10-member girls team.

The Indian team was chosen after a two-day selection camp held at the NBA Academy India in Delhi last month. The camp included players from Junior NBA Skill Challenges, city competition and national finals of NBA India.

“I played for Punjab in the junior nationals played at Kangra, Himachal Pradesh and was also a member of the Ludhiana team which won the Punjab State U-16 title. Earlier I competed in the NBA India games. Getting selected in the NBA India team for the Second Junior NBA Global Championship is a special feeling for me. Playing against the top NBA junior teams from all over the world will be a challenge and it will help my game,” shared Kaur while speaking to Chandigarh Newsline.

Kaur, whose father works at a dyeing factory in Ludhiana, started the sport last year at the Ludhiana Basketball Academy. Kaur is a student of Khalsa Senior Secondary School for girls, Civil Lines, Ludhiana. The last one year has seen her playing for Ludhiana and Punjab at the U-14 and U-16 level. “I started playing basketball after a visit to the Ludhiana Basketball Academy and my coaches have always supported me. My parents have also supported me and they want to see me playing in India colours,” shared Kaur, who idolises USA player Stephen Curry and Indian player Amjyot Gill.

Apart from Kaur, youngster Janmejay Singh, who earlier played for Chandigarh, and is now settled in Noida, has also been selected in the NBA India team.