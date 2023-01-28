Ludhiana: Gangster Arsh Dalla’s aide held after encounter

The Ludhiana rural police arrested an accomplice of gangster-turned-terrorist Arshdeep Singh Gill alias Arsh Dalla, after a brief exchange of fire at Kaunke village of Jagraon, Thursday.

Police said the two miscreants had come on a motorbike to collect ‘extortion money’ from a trader, when a trap was laid. While one of them was arrested after a bullet hit his leg, the other one managed to escape. Police said that the extortion gang was being operated from Philippines.

The arrested accused was identified as Jagtar Singh Jagga, 38, of Feruke village of Ferozepur while his accomplice who escaped is yet to be identified.

Police also booked Amrik Singh, believed to be hiding in Philippines who allegedly heads the extortion racket. Police said that Amrik was a close aide of Manpreet Singh Peeta, who is the aide of Dalla. They allegedly demanded Rs 30 lakh from the trader in the name of Arsh Dalla.

The accused had asked the trader to drop the bag carrying money at an isolated place in Kaunke.

Police said that on Thursday, two men arrived to pick the bag and when asked to surrender, they instead opened fire. Police retaliated and Jagga suffered a bullet injury in leg. Ludhiana range IG Kaustubh Sharma said that Jagga was arrested and admitted to the hospital while his accomplice managed to flee.

An FIR under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 387 (putting person in fear of death or of grievous hurt, in order to commit extortion), 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 186 (Obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) of IPC was registered against Amrik, Jagga and his unidentified accomplice at Jagraon Sadar police station.

Meanwhile, in a purported audio posted on Facebook, Peeta said that police were linking every other person to Arsh Dalla nowadays which was not true. He warned the police against dragging the name of Dalla in every other case. He also claimed that Jagga was not carrying any weapon when he was shot at. He added that the accused was their gang member long back but currently they were unaware of his current activities. He also issued a threat that if anyone wants to settle scores, they can message him directly.