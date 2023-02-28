In Ludhiana, foetus found dumped on a plot, case registered

A foetus was discovered in Suman Hero nagar of Jaspal Bangar, Ludhiana, late on Sunday night. The foetus, which was found by some locals, was later sent to the Civil hospital for an autopsy.

The complainant in the case, Kimti Lal, 35, a resident of Suman Hero Nagar of Jaspal Bangar, said that he found the foetus in a plot located near his house. He was shocked to see a foetus lying there, and immediately raised the alarm, following which locals gathered at the spot and informed the police.

Assistant sub-inspector, Sanjiv Bhugtana, who is investigating the case, said that the police will check the records of all hospitals, nursing homes and those available with midwives to get figure out how many pregnant women had gone through the abortion process in the past two or three days.

An FIR under Section 318 (concealment of birth by secret disposal of dead body) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against an unidentified person has been registered at the Sahnewal police station.