scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
Advertisement

In Ludhiana, foetus found dumped on a plot, case registered

The foetus, which was found by some locals, was later sent to the Civil hospital in Ludhiana for an autopsy.

A foetus was discovered in Suman Hero nagar of Jaspal Bangar, Ludhiana, late on Sunday night.
Listen to this article
In Ludhiana, foetus found dumped on a plot, case registered
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

A foetus was discovered in Suman Hero nagar of Jaspal Bangar, Ludhiana, late on Sunday night. The foetus, which was found by some locals, was later sent to the Civil hospital for an autopsy.

The complainant in the case, Kimti Lal, 35, a resident of Suman Hero Nagar of Jaspal Bangar, said that he found the foetus in a plot located near his house. He was shocked to see a foetus lying there, and immediately raised the alarm, following which locals gathered at the spot and informed the police.

Assistant sub-inspector, Sanjiv Bhugtana, who is investigating the case, said that the police will check the records of all hospitals, nursing homes and those available with midwives to get figure out how many pregnant women had gone through the abortion process in the past two or three days.

Also Read
Congress leader Major Singh Dhaliwal shot dead in Punjab's Tarn Taran
Bhagwant Mann
Akali Dal says no one safe in state, BJP demands President’s Rule; CM Man...
SIT files challan in Kotkapura firing case, Sukhbir Singh Badal & Sumedh ...
Residents hold candle light march against ban on share wise registration ...

An FIR under Section 318 (concealment of birth by secret disposal of dead body) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against an unidentified person has been registered at the Sahnewal police station.

First published on: 28-02-2023 at 11:10 IST
Next Story

‘Absolutely scary’: IFS officer shares video of King Cobra ‘standing up’, leaves netizens stunned

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 28: Latest News
Advertisement
close