Ludhiana: Five men assault undertrial inside jail, post it on Facebook

Jagjeet Singh at the Civil Hospital. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh) Jagjeet Singh at the Civil Hospital. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh)

Five men of the Davinder Bambiha group allegedly assaulted an undertrial in Ludhiana Central Jail Friday night and later shared it on Facebook. The undertrial, Jagjeet Singh alias Jagga, was lodged in the jail in a desecration case since June 14.

Led by Harsimrandeep Singh alias Simma Sekhon, the accused allegedly assaulted the inmate and broke his arms and legs. Defending their act on Facebook, they said that they did ‘sewa’ which he ‘deserved’ because ‘disrespect of Guru Granth Sahib’ is intolerable. They also said in the post that by doing this, they have made their leader Bambiha ‘proud’.

Besides Harsimrandeep, the other accused include Simranjit Singh Bablu, Gurpreet Singh Gopi, Amaninder Singh and Mandeep Singh alias Dikki Gill. The main accused Simma Sekhon is booked in at least 18 cases including murder, robbery, snatching among others. Four other accused are also booked in murder cases.

The victim has been admitted at the Civil Hospital Ludhiana with grievous injuries on his legs including a fracture in right leg.

Sharing information about the incident, Shamsher Singh Boparai, Superintendent, Ludhiana Central Jail, said that clash broke out around 6 pm when cells of inmates were opened to serve tea.

Boprai said that the accused barged into the cell of Jagjeet and attacked him. They also uprooted a water pipe and assaulted him with it. “Jagjeet was brought here on June 14 and since then we had kept him in a separate cell as there was a risk since he was booked in a desecration case. Seeing that his cell is open, the five accused barged into it and started assaulting him,” Boparai said.

ASI Daljit Singh from Tajpur road police checkpost said that an FIR was registered against five accused at division number 7 police station under relevant sections of the IPC.

