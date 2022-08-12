scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 12, 2022

Ludhiana: Five armed men rob Rs 7.44 lakh cash from bank

Kamalpreet told police that the five miscreants were wearing masks, carrying firearms and entered the bank around 3.50 pm when only the bank staff was present.

Ludiana |
August 12, 2022 9:13:29 pm
He added that the accused had also seized their cellphoes and fled on two bikes.

Five armed men barged into a branch of Punjab National Bank (PNB) at Detwal village of Ludhiana on Thursday and robbed Rs 7.44 lakh at gunpoint.

The Ludhiana rural police booked five unidentified men based on the statement of head cashier Kamalpreet Singh.

Kamalpreet told police that the five miscreants were wearing masks, carrying firearms and entered the bank around 3.50 pm when only the bank staff was present.

Police said, “He told us that while two of them were carring pistols, one had an axe and they threatened to kill the staff if cash was not handed over to them.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 10, 11, and August 12, 2022: Why you should read ‘Euthana...Premium
UPSC Key-August 10, 11, and August 12, 2022: Why you should read ‘Euthana...
What is border post 918 which provides shade to both India and Pakistan?Premium
What is border post 918 which provides shade to both India and Pakistan?
Ravi Shankar Prasad: ‘(Nitish) is nothing on his own… He may be honest bu...Premium
Ravi Shankar Prasad: ‘(Nitish) is nothing on his own… He may be honest bu...
Explained: Baloch separatism and the coercive accession of the Khanate of...Premium
Explained: Baloch separatism and the coercive accession of the Khanate of...

He added that the accused had also seized their cellphoes and fled on two bikes.

More from Chandigarh

An FIR under Sections 395, 506, 148 and 149 of IPC and 25/27/54/59 of Arms Act was registered at Mullanpur Dakha police station.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 12-08-2022 at 09:13:29 pm

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan film sees shockingly low beginning, earns one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening

2

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan-starrer tanks with one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening

3

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan-starrer tanks with one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan’s opening

4

Migrant labourer from Bihar shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir

5

Never Have I Ever season 3 review: Netflix's once-delectable show exchanges desi flavour for bland comedy

Featured Stories

India@75: As we celebrate the nation, we must also reflect on the mixed n...
India@75: As we celebrate the nation, we must also reflect on the mixed n...
Laal Singh Chaddha: A comfortable film for the obedient Indian
Laal Singh Chaddha: A comfortable film for the obedient Indian
Explained: What are the rules for displaying the Tricolour?
Explained: What are the rules for displaying the Tricolour?
Explained: Why 1947 Boundary Commission awards for Punjab, Bengal irked I...
Explained: Why 1947 Boundary Commission awards for Punjab, Bengal irked I...
AIADMK in grip, EPS hand strengthened as court orders remove chinks in ar...
AIADMK in grip, EPS hand strengthened as court orders remove chinks in ar...
The Congress’s Yadav wants a ministry, says ‘not apologetic’ about demand
The Congress’s Yadav wants a ministry, says ‘not apologetic’ about demand
Neighbour's social media posts communally provocative: Salman to HC

Neighbour's social media posts communally provocative: Salman to HC

Why you should read ‘Euthanasia and Right to Die’ for UPSC CSE
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Euthanasia and Right to Die’ for UPSC CSE

Premium
India's inflation eases to five-month low, MEA on Taiwan; and more
Your Daily Wrap

India's inflation eases to five-month low, MEA on Taiwan; and more

Big WT20 Question: If Rahul opens, who to drop from middle order?

Big WT20 Question: If Rahul opens, who to drop from middle order?

Dog videos, hair braids, all is fair as Bihar political war plays out on social media

Dog videos, hair braids, all is fair as Bihar political war plays out on social media

What are the rules for displaying the Tricolour?
Explained

What are the rules for displaying the Tricolour?

A question from Kolkata: Can a teacher be hot?
Opinion

A question from Kolkata: Can a teacher be hot?

For nude photoshoot, Mumbai Police at Ranveer Singh’s door

For nude photoshoot, Mumbai Police at Ranveer Singh’s door

Baloch separatism and the coercive accession of the Khanate of Kalat to Pakistan
Explained

Baloch separatism and the coercive accession of the Khanate of Kalat to Pakistan

Premium
Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely states
Express Research

Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely states

Premium
Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 12: Latest News
Advertisement