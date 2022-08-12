Ludhiana: Five armed men rob Rs 7.44 lakh cash from bank

Five armed men barged into a branch of Punjab National Bank (PNB) at Detwal village of Ludhiana on Thursday and robbed Rs 7.44 lakh at gunpoint.

The Ludhiana rural police booked five unidentified men based on the statement of head cashier Kamalpreet Singh.

Kamalpreet told police that the five miscreants were wearing masks, carrying firearms and entered the bank around 3.50 pm when only the bank staff was present.

Police said, “He told us that while two of them were carring pistols, one had an axe and they threatened to kill the staff if cash was not handed over to them.”

He added that the accused had also seized their cellphoes and fled on two bikes.

An FIR under Sections 395, 506, 148 and 149 of IPC and 25/27/54/59 of Arms Act was registered at Mullanpur Dakha police station.