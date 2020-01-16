Ludhiana firm to supply Monte Carlo jackets to Chandigarh cops on concessional prices

The decision to provide the jackets to police personnel was taken after the Chandigarh police stopped cutting uniform allowances from the salaries of policemen in September, 2019. The decision to provide the jackets to police personnel was taken after the Chandigarh police stopped cutting uniform allowances from the salaries of policemen in September, 2019.

Chandigarh Police has hired a Ludhaina-based firm for providing Monte Carlo jackets for its police personnel at concessional prices. The prices of jackets are being deducted from the salaries of police personnel who buy these jackets. The firm was hired in December. Till now, at least 3,100 jackets have been sold.

An order of around 1,000 other jackets have been placed and these will be delivered at police lines, Sector 26 shortly. The company is already supplying the winter jackets to at least all the paramilitary forces including ITBP, CRPF and CISF, and also to Punjab police.

The jackets are divided in two categories price wise. A jacket, which is for non-gazzeted officers, who are below inspector rank, costs Rs 1,685. And jacket, which is for Gazzetted Officers, inspector rank and above, costs Rs 2,000. The police personnel ordering the jackets of their seizes at police lines, Sector 26.

The decision to provide the jackets to police personnel was taken after the Chandigarh police stopped cutting uniform allowances from the salaries of policemen in September, 2019.

“Earlier, uniform allowance of Chandigarh Police personnel were deducted from their salaries every month on the pattern of Punjab police. Recently, Punjab police stopped cutting the uniform allowances and authorized their police personnel to purchased the uniform on their own. Chandigarh police also followed the Punjab police rules,” DSP Amrao Singh said.

Arun Sahi, a manager of the firm, said, “We are providing our winter jackets to the police for the first time. We only provide winter clothes. All paramilitary forces and even Punjab Police get supply of winter clothes from us.” Arun Sahi claimed that a winter jacket of the brand normally costs between Rs 4,000 and Rs 4,500.

A police officer said, “Uniform allowance, which was discontinued, was varied on the basis of rank of the police personnel. Now we are only received “Kit Maintenance” allowance, which is Rs 40, every month in our salary.”

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App