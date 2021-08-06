Ludhiana firm rolls out plant-based biopolymer

Dr Bio is the Indian biopolymer to have been approved by the Institute of Petrochemicals Technology, said Sidharth Sareen, Technical Director, Hi-Tech International in a press statement.

Ludhiana-based company Hi-tech International has become the first company in the country to manufacture plant-based biopolymer — Dr Bio –which can be used to replace single-use and multi-use plastic products such as bottles, straws, cups, disposable cutlery, polybags, etc., with bio-compostable plastic.

Dr Bio is the Indian biopolymer to have been approved by the Institute of Petrochemicals Technology (formerly known as—Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering & Technology), said Sidharth Sareen, Technical Director, Hi-Tech International in a press statement.

He added, “The major advantage of Dr Bio is that the bio-based polymers replace fossil carbon in the production process with renewable carbon from biomass. The second advantage is that they are biodegradable (depending on the environment) and can therefore be a solution for plastics that cannot be collected. This results in elimination of micro plastics from our environment.”

Bio-plastics disintegrate after 12 weeks and completely biodegrade after six months which means 90 per cent or more of plastic material will be converted into carbon dioxide. The remaining share is converted into water and biomass, which no longer contains any plastic. No heavy metal contents and no harmful substances is left behind, the statement claimed.

Dr Bio is a 100 per cent made in India product. The company has agreements with farmers for supply of corn starch, informed Siddarth Sareen.