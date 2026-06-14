‘Even if they fly to Japan’: 3 Japanese booked in Ludhiana over Rs 61-lakh machinery fraud

The Ludhiana police have booked three Japanese nationals and two others for alleged fraud after an agricultural equipment manufacturing firm accused them of not returning machinery worth Rs 61.60 lakh that was given “in good faith for field trials” more than two years ago.

The FIR against the representatives of M/s Maruyama Mfg India Private Limited, a Japan-based company working in the agriculture machinery sector with its local office in Gurgaon, was registered on Thursday at the Dehlon police station under Indian Penal Code sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), and 120B (criminal conspiracy).

The accused are the company’s managing director, Munenori Ohta; deputy director Takayuki Saito; company functionary Toshio Kondo; and two managers: Harmeet Singh and Ritwique Das.