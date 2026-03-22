Industry alarmed as diesel price hiked by Rs 22 per litre, seeks govt intervention

Petroleum companies on Friday increased the prices of industrial diesel by Rs 22 per litre. (Generated using Google Gemini)

After facing the LPG crisis, industries in Punjab are now grappling with yet another serious concern, the continuously rising prices of furnace oil, petcoke and light diesel oil, key fuel sources for furnaces in automobile, steel rolling, fasteners and several allied units, with petroleum companies on Friday increasing the prices of industrial diesel by Rs 22 per litre.

Notably, industrial diesel is a regular diesel purchased by large-scale industries and even by public sector companies in bulk for running generators and in-house operations.

“The war in West Asia led to this crisis in India, and we are bearing its brunt,” said Pankaj Sharma, president of the Association of Trade & Industrial Undertakings (ATIU). “There has been an abrupt and continuous increase in the prices of petroleum products such as light diesel oil (LDO), furnace oil and petcoke. The prices shot up by nearly 25 per cent in 20 days. The sharp escalation has severely impacted industrial operations, particularly in the forging sector.”