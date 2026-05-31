‘Daughter kept calling from Canada, no one answered’: Elderly couple found murdered in Ludhiana house

An elderly couple was found murdered in their house in Janta Nagar, Ludhiana on Saturday, and the police suspect that the husband and wife were killed on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

The police identified the deceased as Kuldeep Singh and his wife Harmeet Kaur, both aged around 70.

“The crime was reported to us almost 36 hours later, on Saturday morning”, said Karanveer Singh, Ludhiana Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police-2.

The couple’s four daughters are settled abroad, and one is in Ghaziabad, said the police, adding that they also had a son who was killed in a road accident years ago.