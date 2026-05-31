‘Daughter kept calling from Canada, no one answered’: Elderly couple found murdered in Ludhiana house

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An elderly couple was found murdered in their house in Janta Nagar, Ludhiana on Saturday, and the police suspect that the husband and wife were killed on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.
The police identified the deceased as Kuldeep Singh and his wife Harmeet Kaur, both aged around 70.
“The crime was reported to us almost 36 hours later, on Saturday morning”, said Karanveer Singh, Ludhiana Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police-2.
The couple’s four daughters are settled abroad, and one is in Ghaziabad, said the police, adding that they also had a son who was killed in a road accident years ago.
One of the couple’s unmarried daughters, who studies in Canada, repeatedly tried to call her parents. After hundreds of her calls went unanswered, she asked local relatives to check on them. When the relatives arrived, they noticed a foul smell coming from the house, prompting them to call the police. Upon their arrival, the authorities discovered the bodies inside.
ADCP Singh stated that one unmarried daughter is returning from Canada for the last rites.
The victims suffered multiple injuries from blunt weapons, according to the police.
Davinder Singh, the brother-in-law of Kuldeep Singh, said that they had been trying to contact the couple for the past two days but received no response. On Saturday, they decided to visit the couple’s home. When they arrived, the main door was locked from the inside. Despite knocking repeatedly, no one answered. Eventually, they noticed a foul smell coming from inside the house. Concerned, they called the police, who subsequently discovered the bodies.
Kuldeep Singh once owned a furnace factory, but he sold the business several years ago, said the police.
While reviewing the CCTV footage, the police identified some suspects near the house. A murder case has been filed against unidentified people at the Division Number 6 police station. ADCP Karanveer Singh said the police have crucial information and expect to solve the case soon.
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