Ludhiana double murder, suicide: Man kills neighbor’s two minor sons, then dies by suicide

A man allegedly murdered two minor sons of his neighbor and then hanged himself to death, at a rented room in Rajiv Gandhi Colony of Ludhiana, Saturday.

Police said that 22-year old Shailendra Kumar, who worked as a laborer in a factory, barged into the rented room of his neighbor and allegedly slit throats of Rajnish and Manish (aged 6 and 8) with a cutter and then hanged himself with ceiling fan using a rope.

Inspector Davinder Kumar, SHO Focal Point police station said that when police team reached the spot, Shailendra had already died. “Mother of children was washing clothes in the backyard and came inside hearing cries of the children. Shailendra used to harass her. When police reached the spot. He used a sharp edged weapon to slit throats of both children, said SHO.

After hearing cries of the children the locals huddled there and tried to break open the door which the accused had bolted from inside. But it was only after a long time that they were able to enter inside. The locals informed the police and rushed children to hospital, but they were declared dead on arrival.

According to Shiv Shankar Tiwari, husband of the woman Meenu Tiwari, the accused had passed indecent remarks against his wife Friday evening following which they had threatened him of filing an FIR against him. Tiwari told police that Shailendra used to harass his wife and three months ago he had thrashed Shailendra for it.

SHO said that since the accused had also died when police reached the spot, inquest proceedings were filed under section 174 of CrPC into the three deaths. He added that autopsy reports were awaited.