Ludhiana double murder: Man kills his employer, co-worker over monetary issue

A man allegedly murdered his employer and a co-worker using sharp edged weapons, in a dairy at Bulara village of Ludhiana, on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. Both the bodies were found lying in a pool of blood Sunday morning and the employee who allegedly murdered them is on the run, said the police.

Police said that Girdhari Lal, in his fifties, attacked his employer Jot Ram (65) of Dugri area and a co-worker Bhagwant Singh (67) with sharp-edged weapons and kept hitting them till both died. A native of Uttar Pradesh, Lal fled from the spot. Police said that Lal was asking for Rs 50,000 from Ram claiming that his dues were pending. After the incident, he also allegedly stole Rs 4,500 from Ram’s pocket and fled.

Lal however did not attack another employee who was sleeping in the cattle shed. He informed police after seeing bodies in the morning.

While the body of Jot Ram was found in his room in the dairy, his employee Bhagwant Singh was found dead in the cattle shed.

Inspector Gurpreet Singh, SHO Sadar police station said that bodies had multiple injuries inflicted with sharp-edged weapons, but there were no signs of the struggle. It is assumed that the accused had murdered the victim in their sleep.

Tarsem, son of the dairy owner Jot Ram said that a total of three employees worked at their dairy. As they used to milk the cattle early in the morning, his father also used to sleep in the dairy. Girdhari Lal was their regular employee and used to remain on leave every few months. He had rejoined the work two months ago.

Inspector Gurpreet Singh said that Lal was demanding Rs 50,000 from his employer as his dues but according to the owner’s son, they had already cleared his previous dues.

An FIR for murder was registered at Sadar police station. The inspector added that it appears to be a matter of some rivalry, but the things will be clear after the arrest of the accused.