Ludhiana double murder: Man who killed his employer, co-worker held from Haridwar

Two days after a man had allegedly murdered his employer and a co-worker using sharp edged weapons at a dairy farm in Bulara village of Ludhiana on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, the police arrested him from Haridwar of Uttarakhand.

Police said that the accused Girdhari Lal murdered his employer Jot Ram (65) of Dugri area and a co-worker Bhagwant Singh (67) with sharp-edged weapons after Lal had refused to give him money.

Ludhiana police commissioner Mandeep Singh Sidhu said that it was a tough task to trace Lal as he had no residence in Ludhiana, nor he was using a mobile phone. Two teams were formed to trace the accused and he was tracked down to Haridwar Tuesday.

Also read | PAU Ludhiana to host country’s maiden international conference of agricultural museums

CP Sidhu said that Lal was an ex-employee of Jot Ram and had quit some months ago. However, he rejoined work two months back and claimed that his Rs 50,000 dues were pending. But Ram had refused to give him Rs 50,000 as according to him there were no pending dues. This annoyed Lal due to which he planned to hack Ram to death.

“Girdhari Lal hacked Jot Ram to death with a sharp edged weapon in his sleep. However, his colleague His Bhagwant Singh woke up hearing his cries and tried to raise an alarm. Girdhari Lal hacked Singh also to death and dragged his body in the storeroom,” said CP Sidhu.

Police said that the accused was earlier also booked in two FIRs registered under the NDPS Act for smuggling opium. He was arrested by Jagraon police in a case lodged against him on February 15, 1996 for smuggling 40.20 kg opium. Later, he was arrested by GRP Sangrur for smuggling 15 Kg poppy husk. He was convicted by the court in both cases. After completing his imprisonment he was released from the jail.

CP Sidhu said that Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav has announced ‘DGP Commendation Discs’ for 12 police officers involved in cracking the case. A cash reward of Rs 1 lakh each has also been also announced for two police teams.

Advertisement

An FIR for murder was registered at Sadar police station.