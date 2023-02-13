scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 13, 2023
Ludhiana administration to fast-track process for direct road access to martyr Sukhdev Thapar’s native house

Presiding over a meeting with Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar Memorial Trust members, Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik said the Punjab government was committed to completing the project to ensure a direct approach road to the revolutionary leader’s house from Chaura Bazar.

There was finally a ray of hope of getting a direct and wider approach road to revolutionary freedom fighter Sukhdev Thapar's native house in Ludhiana’s Naughara Mohalla. (File)

Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik Monday said the authorities have expedited the efforts to ensure a direct approach road to the ancestral house of freedom fighter Sukhdev Thapar in Naughara Mohalla.

Sukhdev Thapar, along with Bhagat Singh and Shivaram Rajguru, were hanged on March 23, 1931, by the British for their role in India’s freedom struggle.

She said they would soon issue notifications regarding land acquisition and other matters. She also asked officers to remove all legal complications and other aspects to enable speedy competition.

She said the great sons of the soil had sacrificed their lives to emancipate the country from the shackles of foreign imperialism. The countrymen would forever remain indebted to them, she added.

First published on: 13-02-2023 at 17:52 IST
