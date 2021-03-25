Ludhiana DC calls for mobile teams to do Covid vaccinations at doorstep

Ludhiana had the third highest single-day case tally (320) among all the state’s districts Wednesday. Express Photo: Harmeet Sodhi

Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma on Wednesday asked the health department to set up mobile teams for administering the Covid vaccine to everyone above the age of 45 years at their doorstep, with special focus on covering labour in factories, villagers and people in residential societies in the district, starting April 1.This move is a first in Punjab.

Meanwhile, 6,600 people were vaccinated against the virus on Wednesday, highest in the district in a single day so far.

Presiding over a virtual meeting of the District Task Force for Covid-19, Deputy Commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma asked the department to prepare a schedule for the mobile teams to target the migrant workforce in factories and other industrial units, residential societies and clubs, a move that would significantly ramp up the vaccination drive amid a steady surge in cases across the state.

Ludhiana had the third highest single-day case tally (320) among all the state’s districts Wednesday. It also had third highest number of active cases — 2,289.

DC Sharma said that the Covid-19 vaccine is available in sufficient quantity and asked the officials to ensure proper training of staff to be deputed for the mobile teams.

“As many as 6,600 persons received the Covid-19 vaccine shots in the district, the highest in a single day. This shows people are coming forward and this momentum needs to be further augmented to break the transmission of the virus,” he added. Sandeep Kumar, ADC Development and. Nodal officer Covid-19, Dr Sukhjeewan Kakkar, civil surgeon, Dr Kiran Gill , district immunisation officer, Dr Bishav Mohan cardiologist of DMCH were also present in the meeting of task force.