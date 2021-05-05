Ludhiana DC and police chief laud workers of two plants, call them ‘Oxygen Yodhas’

Ludhiana Commissioner of Police Rakesh Agrawal and district Deputy Commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma and on Wednesday saluted the indomitable spirit of the workers of Vardhman Special Steels Limited (VSSL) and Weltech Equipment and Infrastructure (WEI) for exhibiting exemplary courage and determination while generating oxygen round the clock to save precious lives as the Covid-19 pandemic raged around them.

Describing these workers as ‘Oxygen Yodha’ in the ongoing war against an invisible enemy, the officials said that the Punjab government and the district administration acknowledges their endeavour against infectious disease due to which several precious lives were being saved daily.

Vardhman Special Steels Limited (VSSL) and Weltech Equipment and Infrastructure (WEI) together have been producing nearly 30 tonnes of Oxygen on a daily basis.

Quoting the then British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, who had famously in a wartime speech made on August 20, 1940 said, “Never was so much owed by so many to so few”, Deputy Commissioner Sharma said that the people of Ludhiana would ever remain indebted to the selfless services rendered by the workers and their contribution to save precious lives during the pandemic.

The officials said that some parts of the country are struggling to get oxygen and even losing Covid patients due to the acute shortage. “But in Ludhiana, you all (workers) are working round the clock and even doing overtime for producing the life-saving gas for Covid-19 patients,” they said.

They said that the administration and people of Ludhiana bow to them and would be always grateful. Later, they also handed over appreciation certificates among all the workers.

Both Varinder Kumar Sharma and Rakesh Agrawal later also went to Civil Hospital, DMCH, CMCH and other institutions to encourage and thank the doctors for their services rendered. Among those present at the occasion were ADC (Development) Sandeep Kumar, ADC (General) Amarjit Bains, deputy director local government (DDLG) Amit Bambi, among others.