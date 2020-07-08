Ludhiana custodial death case: HC seeks status report

In a petition filed by his father Vinod Kumar Shukla, it has been stated that the postmortem report shows there were seven injuries on the person of the deceased. (File photo) In a petition filed by his father Vinod Kumar Shukla, it has been stated that the postmortem report shows there were seven injuries on the person of the deceased. (File photo)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has issued a notice to the Punjab government asking it to file a reply to a petition seeking an impartial probe into the custodial death of a Ludhiana youth in February this year.

“Let status report be filed on or before the date fixed,” Justice Harnaresh Singh Gill said in an order, while issuing notice to the state and its police for August 10.

Deepak Shukla, 26, had been arrested for alleged theft of a car in February. He later died at Ludhiana Central Jail with his family demanding that the local police officials be booked for murder for allegedly torturing him before sending him to the jail.

In a petition filed by his father Vinod Kumar Shukla, it has been stated that the postmortem report shows there were seven injuries on the person of the deceased. According to the family, Deepak and his wife were called on February 15 in connection with an investigation into an FIR registered on January 19 related to theft of a car. He was produced before the Illaqa Magistrate on February 22 and sent to police remand for two days, as per the petition. He was sent to judicial custody by an order dated February 24 till March 9.

“On February 26, the petitioner met his son Deepak in the jail and he was shocked and surprised to see his critical condition. One the same day, the petitioner moved an application to the authorities, whereas, Deepak passed away on the day…the petitioner was informed on February 27 at around 6 am,” the family counsel told the court.

The family had held a protest in Ludhiana following his death. Two policemen were later transferred to the police lines in connection with the case.

