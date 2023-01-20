Ludhiana court blast: NIA conducts searches; recovers cash, phones, diaries

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday conducted searches at two locations in districts — Muktsar Sahib and Gurdaspur— in connection with the Ludhiana court blast case.

The case pertains to a bomb blast that took place in District Court Complex, Ludhiana, on December 23, 2021, in which one person was killed and six others injured.

In a statement released on Friday, the NIA said, “During the searches, Rs 10,16,000 in cash, some mobile phones, SIM cards and dairies with incriminating content were seized.”

Further investigations in the case are in progress, the agency added.

In the chargesheet filed in the case by NIA, five people have been named. The agency said that during probe it had also come to light that Lakhbir Singh Rode, a Pakistan-based IYSF/KLF terrorist handler, had planned to execute several IED blasts in Punjab.

The chargesheet added that Rode, with the help of Hapreet Singh alias Happy Malaysia, Pakistan-based Zulfikar alias Pehelwan and and three others — Surmukh Singh, Rajanpreet Singh and Dilbagh Singh — had formed a gang to carry out blasts and smuggle weapons.