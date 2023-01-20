scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 20, 2023
Advertisement

Ludhiana court blast: NIA conducts searches; recovers cash, phones, diaries

In a statement released on Friday, the NIA said, “During the searches, Rs 10,16,000 in cash, some mobile phones, SIM cards and dairies with incriminating content were seized.”

The case pertains to a bomb blast that took place in District Court Complex, Ludhiana, on December 23, 2021, in which one person was killed and six others injured. (Express Photo)
Listen to this article
Ludhiana court blast: NIA conducts searches; recovers cash, phones, diaries
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday conducted searches at two locations in districts — Muktsar Sahib and Gurdaspur— in connection with the Ludhiana court blast case.

The case pertains to a bomb blast that took place in District Court Complex, Ludhiana, on December 23, 2021, in which one person was killed and six others injured.

In a statement released on Friday, the NIA said, “During the searches, Rs 10,16,000 in cash, some mobile phones, SIM cards and dairies with incriminating content were seized.”

Further investigations in the case are in progress, the agency added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 20, 2023: Know about Politics and Sports, Sexual orient...
UPSC Key- January 20, 2023: Know about Politics and Sports, Sexual orient...
Why tanks are tripping up the West
Why tanks are tripping up the West
‘Only micro, small and medium enterprises that can generate jobs will ena...
‘Only micro, small and medium enterprises that can generate jobs will ena...
‘If you leave toxic workplaces, they’ll eventually die out’: Ankur ...
‘If you leave toxic workplaces, they’ll eventually die out’: Ankur ...

In the chargesheet filed in the case by NIA, five people have been named. The agency said that during probe it had also come to light that Lakhbir Singh Rode, a Pakistan-based IYSF/KLF terrorist handler, had planned to execute several IED blasts in Punjab.

More from Chandigarh

The chargesheet added that Rode, with the help of Hapreet Singh alias Happy Malaysia, Pakistan-based Zulfikar alias Pehelwan and and three others — Surmukh Singh, Rajanpreet Singh and Dilbagh Singh — had formed a gang to carry out blasts and smuggle weapons.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 20-01-2023 at 22:51 IST
Next Story

In relief for investors, Bombay HC quashes write-off of Yes Bank AT1 bonds worth Rs 8,400 cr

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 20: Latest News
Advertisement
close