Ludhiana: Couple honeytraps ex-serviceman, rob him of Rs 1.68 lakh

A Phagwara-based couple allegedly honey trapped an ex-serviceman from Machhiwara and robbed him of Rs 1.68 lakh after blackmailing him over his lewd videos. The couple allegedly threatened to make videos viral on social media and demanded Rs 5 lakh in extortion.

The couple was arrested by Khanna Police after the complaint was filed. The accused have been identified as Kirandeep Kaur alias Shweta Saini of Joginder Nagar of Phagwara and her husband Mandeep Singh. Police recovered a mobile phone, debit and credit cards and Rs 25,000 from them.

The FIR was lodged following the statement of Navdeep Singh of Kalgidhar Nagar of Machhiwara. Khanna SSP Amneet Kondal said that Navdeep Singh, in his complaint, stated that on February 1 he had released an advertisement in the newspaper seeking a woman friend. On February 5, he received a call from the accused who introduced herself as Shweta Saini, 23, and claimed that she belongs to Patiala but is pursuing a beautician course from Ludhiana.

“The complainant stated that he met the woman in a hotel in Machhiwara. She borrowed Rs 5,000 from him citing some emergency. Later, she called him to Goraya where he took her shopping. Then February 20, the woman called him to Phagwara and took her to a home stating that she wanted to meet him with one of her friends. After reaching there the accused offered a cold drink laced with sedatives to him. After he got unconscious, the accused made lewd videos of him,” said SSP.

The complainant added that the accused robbed him of Rs 15000 in cash, his credit and debit cards and a wallet. She and her husband also withdrew Rs 1.53 lakh from his account using debit and credit cards. The accused demanded Rs 5 lakh from him by threatening him that they would post his lewd videos on social networking sites.

An FIR under Sections 420, 384 and 120B of IPC was registered at Machhiwara police station.