Ludhiana cops recover intoxicant medicines worth Rs 6 cr from Rajasthan

The Ludhiana police Thursday claimed to have recovered intoxicant pharmaceuticals, including syrups, injections and tablets, with an estimated worth of Rs 6 crore from the basement of a residence in Jaipur of Rajasthan.

The recovery was made following the interrogation of three Jaipur-based alleged drug peddlers who were earlier arrested by Ludhiana police. With the earlier recovery of intoxicants worth Rs 4 crore from them earlier, till now intoxicants worth Rs 10 crore have been recovered from the accused, said Ludhiana Police Commissioner Rakesh Agrawal in a press conference.

Agarwal further said that the kingpin of the gang — Varinder Singh alias Rinku of Jaipur — managed to escape. The recovery has been done after the interrogation of Prem Ratan of Jaipur of Rajasthan, who along with his two accomplices – Arjun Dev and Gulshan Kumar of Alwar of Rajasthan, was already in police custody.

Arrests that led to recovery

Ludhiana police had on September 17 had arrested two accused Ranjit Singh and Damanpreet Singh and had recovered a cache of drugs from them — including 9,000 tablets, 13,000 capsules and 40 syrup bottles from their Swift Dzire car. The accused were coming from Dehlon side to Shimlapuri for delivering the consignment. An FIR under the sections 22, 61 and 85 of the NDPS act was lodged against the accused at Dehlon police station.

During questioning the accused told police that they used to procure the intoxicants from Rajasthan residents. Following the information provided by the accused the police had arrested the accused Arjun Deb and Gulshan Kumar from Rajasthan on October 7. Further, police arrested Prem Ratan on October 9 and recovered 99,600 syrup bottles from a godown in Jaipur.

Agrawal said that Prem Ratan had told police that they had received three consignments of intoxicant medicines from different companies, which they had dumped at different sites. Two out of three consignments have been recovered by the police. One of the consignments they had dumped in the basement of a house in Mayur Vihar, Ajmer Bypass in Jaipur which has been recovered now. Police conducted the raid in the presence of Drug Inspector Amit Lakhan of Ludhiana, Jaijaikar Singh of Mohali and Drug Control Officer, Jaipur, Sanju Singh.

The latest recovery includes 76,920 syrup bottles, 10.20 lakh tablets and 14,400 injections dumped in the basement of the house. Police have also recovered 12 other medicines worth Rs 35 lakhs from the godown which have been handed over to the health department of Jaipur for further proceedings. Till now, total recovery in the case has reached 1,76,560 bottles of Codine syrup, 10.20 lakh Aplrazolan tablets, 14,400 Tramadol injections and 13,000 Tramadol capsules.

