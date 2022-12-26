Ludhiana: Cop’s motorbike ‘stolen’, found later

A bizarre incident happened in Ludhiana city Saturday late after an on-duty policeman claimed that his motorbike, which he had parked outside Sutlej Club, was ‘stolen’.

The cop, sub-inspector Gurdev Singh posted as Kailash Cinema police post, was on duty at Sutlej Club where internal elections were held Saturday.

After his duty got over, the cop was seen searching for his bike outside but failed. Later, when asked by mediapersons who were present on the spot, he said that he had parked the bike outside the club but could not find it now. He said he will be filing an FIR with the police for the missing bike.

However, a few hours later, the cops from division number 8 police station said that the bike was located. They said that it was found parked nearby, at some distance from the spot where the S-I was trying to find it. Inspector Neeraj Chaudhary, SHO, division number 8 police station, said that the bike was not ‘stolen’ and the S-I had forgotten the location where he had parked it.”

“He is nearing retirement and forgets things. He had parked the bike at another location and it was found there. There was a huge rush of vehicles outside the club last night due to elections so he might have got confused about the location,” said the SHO.

However, speaking to The Indian Express, Gurdev Singh said that he was ‘neither confused nor did he forget anything.’

“I informed my colleagues from the Kailash Cinema police post who came and helped me in finding the bike. It was found abandoned at Rakh Bagh, almost a kilometer away from the spot where I had parked. Thieves took it away but then maybe they changed their mind and abandoned it nearby,” said the sub-inspector.