Ludhiana: Cop opens fire at a woman at her residence, booked; SIT constituted

Police registered an FIR for an attempt to murder against the ASI on the statement of the injured woman. (Representational Image) Police registered an FIR for an attempt to murder against the ASI on the statement of the injured woman. (Representational Image)

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Ludhiana police allegedly opened fire at a woman at her residence in sector-32 on Chandigarh road in Ludhiana Tuesday, following an argument over a monetary dispute and also threatened her daughter to keep mum.

Later, he himself rushed the woman to the hospital in his vehicle and then fled from the spot. The scared daughter of the injured woman told her father about the incident Tuesday late when he was still at work.

Police registered an FIR for an attempt to murder against the ASI on the statement of the injured woman.

Police said ASI Sukhpal Singh, posted at Jamalpur police station of Ludhiana, was sitting at the residence of Chanchal Vinocha (40) and both knew each other for the past many years. The woman’s two daughters Riya (18) and Khushi (14) were also at home. ASI and the woman were having tea when suddenly their conversation turned into an argument. According to Riya, they were sitting inside when they heard the gunshot and rushed out. The ASI opened fire at their mother but missed the target. He was allegedly shouting at the woman with the weapon pointed towards her. He again opened fire and this time a bullet hit the woman in her stomach. Seeing their mother bleeding, both girls were in a panic and then ASI allegedly threatened them to keep quiet. He then took the woman to hospital in his Maruti Swift vehicle and fled from the spot. On Tuesday evening, both girls informed their father Sanjay Vinocha, who works as a supervisor in a yarn factory, about the incident and he informed the police.

Additional DCP-4 Ajinder Singh said that woman was admitted at Fortis Hospital and now out of danger. “Women and ASI were friends for long and knew each other for nearly ten years. It wasn’t the first time that ASI was visiting her place. There was some argument over the monetary issue and he opened fire,” said Ajinder Singh. He further added that ASI was absconding and yet to be arrested.

Police said that the ASI used his service revolver for the crime and departmental action has been initiated against him.

Ludhiana city police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal, in a statement, said, “ASI Sukhpal Singh was posted at Jamalpur police station and was known to the lady. On Tuesday, he opened fire a bullet with his service revolver and it hit her in the stomach and later he took her to Fortis Hospital. FIR under the sections 307 (attempt to murder), 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC and sections 25/27/54/59 of the Arms Act has been registered against him at division number 7 police station. He has been suspended and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by ADCP-4 with ACP east and SHO div 7 as its members, has been made to arrest him and investigate the matter.”

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App