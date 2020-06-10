Ludhiana: Constable killed, 2 hurt in 8-hour standoff with farmer on rooftop

The farmer suffered three bullet injuries after getting caught in the crossfire and is stable. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh) (Representational) The farmer suffered three bullet injuries after getting caught in the crossfire and is stable. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh) (Representational)

One policeman was killed and two injured after a farmer started firing indiscriminately at the police party at Khosa Pando village of Moga Monday late. In an operation that went on for over eight hours till 4 am Tuesday, the farmer too was injured in cross-firing.

A police team from Moga Sadar police station had gone to the residence of Gurwinder Singh, 35, after receiving a complaint from his uncle Baldev Singh who alleged that his nephew had set his storeroom of straw on fire.

Police said that on Monday, Gurwinder allegedly had a clash with his father Sukhdev Singh and two sisters, following which they had had left for former’s paternal aunt’s. His mother Sukhminder Kaur was inside the house when police reached there.

Sub-Inspector Karamjeet Singh, SHO of Moga Sadar police station, said that when they reached Gurwinder’s residence, he was standing on the rooftop with his father’s 12 bore single-barrel gun and started hurling abuses. Efforts were made to counsel him but he started threatening to open fire at the police party, following which senior officers were informed and more force was called on the spot.

However, around 10.30 pm Gurwinder allegedly opened fire at the police team and constable Jagmohan Singh suffered a bullet injury in his chest. The accused allegedly did not let the police evacuate the constable and kept firing. By the time constable was taken out, he had died, said Sub-Inspector Karamjeet Singh. In the meantime, two more policemen — CIA Inspector Tarlochan Singh and Head Constable Vedam Singh — suffered bullet injuries. As the police cross-fired, Gurwinder was injured as well. Moga police sources said that at least 60-70 rounds of firing took place.

Around 4 am Tuesday, Gurwinder managed to escape in his vehicle with his mother Sukhminder Kaur even as the police fired. He landed at Pandori Khatrian village of Ferozepur where he told locals that he met with a road accident and even called 108 ambulance. He was admitted to Moga Civil Hospital and was later traced by Moga police.

The police also recovered his abandoned vehicle and gun used in the crime.

Sub-Inspector Karamjeet Singh, SHO of Moga Sadar police station said, “Around 6.30 pm on Monday we received the complaint. I along with ASI Boota Singh and four others reached the village. Gurwinder was on the roof with a weapon. He kept threatening to open fire at us. We also called panchayat members to counsel him. Later, we informed senior officials and a second batch of policemen came, including CIA incharge-1 Inspector Tarlochan Singh and CIA incharge 2 Inspector Kikar Singh.”

“SP (D) Harinderpal Singh Parmar, DSP (city) Barjinder Singh and DSP (D) Jangjit Singh also reached the spot with more force. Around 10 pm, he opened fire and constable Jagmohan Singh was injured in the chest. He was still breathing but Gurwinder did not let us pick him. It was only after we cross-fired that we could lift Jagmohan from there. He was taken to hospital but he declared dead on arrival. CIA Inspector Tarlochan Singh and head constable Vedam Singh also got bullet injuries. Gurwinder was also injured in cross-fire,” the SHO said, adding Gurwinder crashed through his house’s gate in his car and manged to flee from the spot.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Moga DSP (investigation) Jangjit Singh said, “Police opened fire at Gurwinder only after he opened fire at the team.”

An FIR against Gurwinder was registered under sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from his duty) and 186 (obstructing public servant from discharge of duty) of the IPC and sections 25, 27, 54, 59 of the Arms Act.

Both injured policemen were admitted to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), Ludhiana, and were in stable condition.

Gurwinder was referred to Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital, Faridkot. He suffered three bullet injuries and is stable.

Kaustubh Sharma, IG Faridkot range, who visited the spot, said, “Gurwinder owns 17 acres of land and had a dispute with his family members, including the uncle who had complained to us”.

He said exact number of rounds fired will be clear only after a forensic probe.

Moga SSP Harmanbir Singh Gill claimed that the police exercised restraint because Sukhminder Singh, mother of accused, was also inside the house when Gurminder opened fire at police. “Also when Gurwinder fled in his vehicle, he made his mother sit in the front seat. So we tried to hit the tyres instead of targeting him.”

The deceased constable Jagmohan Singh was from village Manuke of Moga. He is an ex-serviceman and joined Punjab Police after his retirement from Army. He is survived by wife and three children- two daughters and a son.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd