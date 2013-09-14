Ludhiana college swimmers walk away with titles

GGD SD College,Sector 32 and Government College for Girls,Ludhiana won the overall titles in the men’s and women’s categories respectively in the Panjab University Inter-College Swimming Championship which concluded at PU Campus on Friday.

In the men’s category,GGD SD College,Chandigarh claimed the title with 80 points while Panjab University Campus grabbed the second spot with 65 points. SGGS College,Chandigarh claimed the third spot with 48 points.

In the men’s 50 M Backstroke event,Sumit Dalal of GGD SD College claimed the gold medal with a timing of 30.65 seconds while Rohit of SGGS College,Chandigarh grabbed the silver medal clocking a time of 32.47 seconds. The third spot went to Pankil Sharma of Panjab University Campus who clocked a time of 33.77 seconds. In the men’s 100 M Butterfly event,Karan Brar of DAV College,Chandigarh emerged as the champion as he clocked a time of 58.55 seconds with a new meet record. Pankil Sharma of Panjab University campus claimed the silver medal with a timing of one minute and 8.19 seconds while Ravinder Arya of GGD SD College,Chandigarh claimed the bronze medal with a time of one minute and 10.26 seconds.

Sumit Dalal won his second gold medal of the day when he won the men’s 200 M Backstroke event with a timing of two minutes and 36.03 seconds. Rohit of SGGS College,Chandigarh grabbed the second spot with a timing of two minutes and 46.83 seconds while Navdeep Singh of SGGS College,Chandigarh bagged the third spot with a timing of three minutes and 4.97 seconds. In the men’s 400 M Freetsyle event,Sumit Dalal of GGD SD College,Chandigarh again showed his supremacy as he claimed the top spot with a timing of four minutes and 41.91 seconds. Sutantar Singh of Panjab University Campus claimed the second spot with a timing of four minutes and 46.20 seconds while Vasu Sharma of GGD SD College,Chandigarh got the third spot with a timing of four minutes and 54.28 seconds. In the women’s championship,GCG,Ludhiana claimed the overall title with 80 points. PU Campus claimed the second spot with 44 points while KL SD College,Ludhiana grabbed the third spot with 38 points. Kawalpreet Kaur was the star of the day as she claimed seven gold medals. Kaur claimed the top spots in 50 M Backstroke,100 M Butterfly,200 M Backstroke,200 M Freestyle,200 M Individual Medley,400 M Freestyle,400 M Individual Medley events.

