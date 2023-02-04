Ludhiana: 21-yr old college student held for sheltering Bishnoi’s aide Ravi Rajgarh

Days after the anti-Gangster Task Force of Punjab Police arrested Rajveer Singh alias Ravi Rajgarh, an accomplice of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, the CIA wing of Ludhiana police Friday arrested a 21-year old college student for allegedly giving shelter to Rajgarh.

The CIA staff 2 of Ludhiana Police arrested Harshvir Singh ,21, of Jhammat village, for providing shelter and monetary help to Rajgarh.

Harshvir Singh is a graduation student at GGN Khalsa College, Ghumar Mandi of Ludhiana. He used to live with his younger brother in Jhammat.

Inspector Beant Juneja, Incharge at CIA staff 2, said that Rajgarh had taken shelter at the house of Harshvir Singh. The accused was aware that Rajgarh was wanted by the police, but still he helped him in avoiding police and also gave him money.

“The police came to know that around one month ago Rajgarh along with a woman named Gagan of Mohali had stayed at his home. We are investigating it further,”said the Inspector.

The police have arrested the accused near Barewal Canal following a tip-off. An FIR under sections 212 (Harbouring offender) and 216 (Harbouring offender who has escaped from custody or whose apprehension has been ordered) of IPC has been lodged against the accused at Sarabha Nagar police station.

Ravi Rajgarh, a native of Rajgarh village of Doraha, is facing trial in at least 12 cases – including murder, attempt to murder, and assault at various police stations.

Rajgarh is an A-category gangster. He had allegedly given Rs 25 lakh to Ludhiana based transporter Baldev Chaudhary (who is already arrested in connection with providing weapons to the shooters involved in the murder case of Sidhu Moose Wala) to send Anmol, brother of notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to Dubai.

He was arrested by anti-gangster task force (AGTF), Punjab on January 27.

“In a major breakthrough, #AGTF team arrested Rajveer @ Ravi Rajgarh, operative of Lawrence Bishnoi Gang. Gangster Rajgarh had a criminal history with 10 FIRs registered related to Extortion, Murder & 307 IPC, Arms Act in Punjab,” said Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav in a tweet on January 27.