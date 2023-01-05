Wrong body exchanged, cremated: Ludhiana Civil Hospital ransacked by kin of deceased youth; police begin probe

A day after the authorities of the Civil Hospital in Ludhiana, Punjab, mistakenly handed over the body of a youth to the wrong persons, the angry family members Thursday ransacked the mother and child care ward, emergency ward, and the office of the Senior Medical Officer (SMO) of the hospital, officials said.

According to sources, the body of Ayush Sood who was in his 20s was kept at the hospital’s mortuary and was handed over to a few persons who had actually come to collect the body of one Manish Wednesday. Manish’s relatives cremated Ayush’s body later in the day.

After the incident on Thursday, a huge police force led by senior police officials reached the spot and tried to pacify the family.

According to the police, the hospital staff Wednesday handed over the body of Ayush to Manish’s relatives who later cremated the wrong person without checking the body.

“Today morning when Ayush’s father Rakesh Sood came to the hospital to receive his son’s body, he was shocked to know that the body was already taken away by some people yesterday. He turned violent and called his relatives who then ransacked the hospital,” an officer said.

The police said that they are “shocked at how the family cremated the body of a person who does not belong to them. We are trying to locate that family.”

Additional DCP Ludhiana Rupinder Sran said that even the kin of Manish did not care to check the body before cremation. “We are investigating how the mortuary officials acted in a careless manner and will take action against the erring officials,” the officer said.