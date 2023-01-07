Day after ruckus at Ludhiana Civil Hospital over wrong dead body, FIR registered

A day after the kin of a patient created ruckus and vandalized Civil Hospital Ludhiana after his body was mistakenly handed over to some other family who also performed his cremation, the Ludhiana Police booked unknown persons for ‘stealing’ the body from the mortuary.

On Thursday, high drama ensued at Civil Hospital after the kin of Ayush Sood (25) vandalized OPD and emergency area in the hospital after they found that hospital staff had handed over his body to some other family without checking and they even performed the cremation.

An FIR has been registered under sections 379 (theft), 403 (dishonest misappropriation of property), 406 (criminal breach of trust) of IPC at division number 2 police station on the complaint of Vishal of Peeru Banda colony, Salem Tabri.

Vishal said in his complaint that his brother-in-law Ayush Sood had died at the hospital on January 3 undergoing treatment. However, since they were waiting for his sister to arrive from Australia, they had kept the body at the mortuary. However on January 5 when they went there to collect the body, it was not found and ‘stolen’ by someone else.

Police have also registered a cross FIR on the complaint of hospital authorities against unknown protesters who vandalized the hospital and ‘attacked’ hospital staff. An FIR has been registered under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from duty), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of duty), 379 (theft) ipc and 3 of prevention of damage to public property act, on the statement of Dr Amarjit Kaur, Senior Medical Officer.

She said in the complaint that after Sood’s family found that his body was missing from the mortuary, they went on rampage, vandalized emergency and OPD, and ‘attacked’ hospital staff who ran away to save their lives. The complaint also alleged that Sood’s family also stole the entry register of the mortuary.