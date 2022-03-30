Ludhiana City Centre to be converted into govt hospital, will be named after Bhagat Singh: AAP

The site of the Ludhiana City Centre project, which has been lying defunct since Captain Amarinder Singh’s first tenure as CM, will be soon converted into a government hospital named after Bhagat Singh, said AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi.

Gogi said that the plan is to establish Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh government hospital at the site of Ludhiana City Centre project.

He said that he would take up the matter with CM Bhagwant Mann and AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on priority and would also submit a proposal.

The City Centre project, which was conceptualised in 2005, was never completed after an alleged scam that cropped up in the project. In 2019, a local court of Ludhiana had discharged Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh and 30 others in the alleged Rs 1,144 crore Ludhiana City Centre scam.

Gogi visited the office of Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) in Feroze Gandhi Market on Tuesday and directed the staff to discharge their duties deligently.

He also sought information on the current status of Ludhiana City Centre project, downtown market in Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar, Orient Cinema, HJ Block of BRS Nagar, XYZ blocks of Rishi Nagar, commercial complex on Rani Jhansi Road and a private school in Sarabha Nagar that is allegedly being used as commercial entity etc. He directed the LIT officers to study all the projects and submit a report by next Tuesday.

He said that at present, the LIT was having Rs 150 crore in hand and all these funds will be used for development of Ludhiana.

Earlier, Gogi also visited the recently opened elevated road on Ferozepur Road.