Ludhiana city centre ‘scam’: Orders on former SSP’s plea reserved for August 24

The court of sessions judge Gurbir Singh reserved orders on ex-SSP’s application for August 24 in the Rs 1,144-crore alleged Ludhiana city centre scam.

Ex-SSP (Vigilance) Kanwarjit Singh Sandhu has pleaded that he should be heard once before court accepts or rejects closure report in the case filed by the Vigilance Bureau giving clean chit to CM Captain Amarinder Singh, his son Raninder Singh and other accused.

Arguments on ex-SSP’s application continued for at almost two hours on Thursday. Arguing for the ex-SSP, his counsel Vijay Mahendru said Sandhu was the main complainant in the case and thus court should hear him once before accepting or rejecting closure report.

On the other hand, public prosecutor and district attorney Ravinder Abrol argued that ex-SSP was not the main complainant in case but merely a signatory of FIR in 2007. After his retirement in 2010, he ceased to have any connection with the case and is not related to the case personally in anyway.

Meanwhile, ex-SSP also moved another application in the trial court saying that Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) cannot sail in two boats at the same time. “The private company Today Homes, which is one of the accused in the case, has moved court demanding compensation from LIT. Their case is pending in court of sessions judge Kuldeep Kumar Kareer. In that case, LIT has opposed their demand saying the company had committed fraud and did not deserve any compensation. In one court, they are opposing this company and in the second, they are giving a clean chit,” the plea says.

