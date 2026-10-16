‘My son took intoxicant capsules, died’: Ludhiana chemist shop vandalised over drug sale

Two days after a mob had torched a chemist shop in Punjab’s Mansa town over the alleged sale of pharmaceutical drugs, another medical store was vandalised by a mob in Ludhiana city on Thursday following the death of a young man allegedly after consuming intoxicant capsules.

Sahil Thakur alias Saify Rana, 27, a drug addict, died within half an hour of consuming intoxicant capsules which he had got from Manjit Medical Store on Karabara Road of Ludhiana, the family said.

Tension prevailed on Karabara Road after Sahil’s death, as his paternal uncle Sanjeev Rana along with a group of people reached the medical store on Thursday. The mob vandalised the shop, shattering the glass panes and throwing out the medicines and other goods. The group also allegedly manhandled the shop owner, Jaswinder Kumar.

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“Our son is gone, but the government should get a CBI inquiry done against this chemist, and it would reveal the bulk of medical ‘nasha’ that he supplies to addicts in the area. He apologised to us multiple times in the past that he won’t provide drugs to Sahil again, but still he would,” he said.

Sanjeev Rana showing the pair of trousers that was sold by Sahil Thakur in exchange for drugs with the chemist. (Express photo) Sanjeev Rana showing the pair of trousers that was sold by Sahil Thakur in exchange for drugs with the chemist. (Express photo)

The incident in Ludhiana comes amid the ongoing tension in Punjab’s Mansa, where anti-drug activist Parwinder Singh Jhota was shot dead in broad daylight at a chemist shop. The shooting, allegedly executed by store owner Ashwani Kumar, was captured live on camera. Jhota had “raided” Kumar’s shop, alleging that he was selling habit-forming drugs to addicts in the area. After Jhota’s killing, the angry mob had vandalized and torched Kumar’s shop the next day. The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab is facing the heat over failure to control drugs and deteriorating law and order in the state.

In Ludhiana, Sahil’s family has alleged that their neighbouring store owner Jaswinder Kumar was “supplying” intoxicant tablets and capsules to their son for many years, and despite their repeated warnings, he did not stop.

Sanjeev said that their family runs a garment manufacturing business, and Sahil used to help his father in the business. However, for some years, he had become an addict. Rana alleged that Sahil would take away garments from his own factory and exchange them for drugs with the chemist.

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Showing a pair of trousers that were allegedly recovered from the chemist’s shop on Thursday, Sanjeev said: “Yes, our son was an addict. He would often take away clothes from our factory and exchange them for drugs with this chemist. Despite our repeated warnings to this chemist not to give intoxicants to our son, he did not stop. He would take whatever goods our son would bring to him, and give him intoxicants in return.

Rana added that earlier Sahil had also got addicted to chitta (heroin), but after treatment, he again relapsed and then started consuming psychotropic drugs. “Saanu puchho kiddan lagda jadon apne jamme tey paale torne painde (Ask us how it feels when we have to cremate the children whom we raised),” said Sanjeev, after Sahil’s cremation on Friday.

Shop owner arrested

Following the tension and vandalism of the shop, the police arrested shop owner Jaswinder Kumar and said that a probe has been initiated.

Sahil’s father Rakesh Kumar, in his statement to the police and while speaking to The Indian Express on Friday, said that his son told him that he again got the capsules from Manjit Medical Store. “My son helped me in business and used to sit at our factory. Around five years ago, he got hooked to drugs and would often get capsules/tablets from the nearby Manjit Medical Store. Despite our repeated warnings to this store owner to not give drugs to our son, he would not stop.”

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“On Thursday, my son told me that he again got some capsules from this shop. After consuming them, he started feeling unwell and suffocated. He said that the chemist gave him some new type of capsules on that day and he was feeling unwell. Before we could take him to the hospital, he collapsed and died. He was declared dead on arrival at Ram Charitable Hospital,” said the father.

‘I didn’t provide any intoxicants’

Meanwhile, Jaswinder Kumar, the shop owner, when questioned by the mob on the spot, claimed he did not provide any intoxicants to the young man. He claimed that he had purchased the pair of trousers from Sahil after giving him money. “The police can check CCTVs installed in my shop. I did not provide him any drugs. The mob attacked me without verifying any facts. Their son probably died after consuming chitta (heroin), but they are blaming me,” said Kumar, who was arrested by the police.

Inspector Jaswinder Singh, Station House Officer, Daresi police station, said that CCTVs from the chemist shop were being checked. “One piece of footage has captured Sahil coming to the shop on his bike, but if he took away capsules is not clear. The autopsy report of the deceased is awaited. The shop was earlier run by Jaswinder’s brother, who went abroad.”

Kumar was booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

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AAP’s Ludhiana North MLA Madan Lal Bagga said that it was an unfortunate incident. “We are taking action as per the family’s statement. It is alleged that the shop owner was also selling intoxicant tablets. The victim reportedly bought intoxicants from the shop, consumed them, and died. We are standing with the family,” said Bagga.

Congress’s Ludhiana MP Amrinder Singh Raja Warring wrote on X: “Shocking… Sahil Thakur from Ludhiana, whose family confirmed that he was battling drug addiction, has died after purchasing and consuming medication from a chemist shop. The sitting AAP MLA has himself admitted that a chemist in his constituency was selling drugs and that people had informed him about it. Bhagwant Mann, how many more lives must be lost before your government takes responsibility? Take responsibility and resign!”